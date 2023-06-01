Turkey’s bizarre economic experiment enters new phase

I it was supposed bring respite. Instead, Turkey’s election, which surprised investors by nominating Recep Tayyip Erdogan as president on May 28, has deepened the country’s economic malaise. Over the past fortnight, the lira has lost 5% of its value against the dollar, falling at a rate of 21 to one. Some economists think it could reach 30 by the end of the year, despite attempts by governments to back it up. Central banks’ net foreign exchange reserves are now in the red, having been depleted as savers and investors flee the currency.

Such difficulties are symptoms of an eccentric monetary policy. In 2021, in the face of inflationary pressures that caused central banks around the world to raise interest rates, Turkey cut them. Believing that low rates lower inflation, contrary to economic orthodoxy, Mr. Erdogan has repeatedly forced the central bank of Turkey to reduce its key rate. Indeed, the key overnight rate is now at 8.5%. According to official figures, annual inflation reached 86% in 2022 (see chart 1). Inflation has since eased to either 44%, according to official estimates, or something higher, according to independent estimates. Mr. Erdogan’s lackeys boast that they have always been right. In fact, inflation has fallen due to lower energy prices, central bank intervention in foreign exchange markets, and base effects, where past price increases move up the base to from which inflation is calculated. Either way, Mr. Erdogan seems likely to continue his policy, at least for a while. In his victory speech, he argued that along with looser monetary policy, inflation will also come down. However, Mr. Erdogan is right about something. Inflation in Turkey is a headache for economists, although not as he suggests. The persistence of low interest rates and high inflation suggests that Turkey’s real interest rate has been deeply negative for some time. This should quickly become unsustainable, as it allows speculators to profit generously by borrowing in the pound and investing in stable assets such as housing or other currencies, further depreciating the pound and fueling inflation. How, then, have real interest rates remained negative for so long? And what does this mean for the future path of inflation?

Fishing for answers

To begin, one must first understand Mr. Erdogan’s approach. This was best articulated in 2018, when Cemil Ertem, an adviser, provided insight, referring to an equation built into many economic models and named after Iriving Fisher, a pioneering economist. Fisher’s equation states that the nominal interest rate is the sum of the real interest rate and the expected inflation rate. Most economists believe that the real rate is determined by factors, such as the long-term growth rate, over which policymakers have little control. A lower nominal rate should, at least according to Mr. Ertems’ interpretation, reduce inflation. Mr Ertem argued that this would happen if companies passed on lower borrowing costs to consumers in the form of lower prices.

Yet when the theory was put to the test in late 2021, Mr Erdogan was proven wrong. After all, inflation continued to rise. The problem was that the other channels through which interest rates affect inflation dominated the cost channel through which Ertem expected inflation to be reduced, says Selva Demiralp of Koc University.

This still leaves the mystery of the persistence of a deeply negative real interest rate in Turkey. But it starts to dissipate when other types of real rates, which have not been so negative, are taken into account. As Emre Peker of the Eurasia Group, a consultancy, asserts, the [policy] the rate has become useless.

In some cases, interest rates are distorted by government policy. In the commercial sector, for example, banks are told not to lend above a certain interest rate. The result is that they simply avoid making most of the loans. Only favored industries, such as construction, receive credits. Turkey has also required banks to hold bonds against foreign currency deposits, thereby subsidizing government borrowing.

In sectors where interest rates are less distorted, however, nominal interest rates have moved in the opposite direction to the policy rate (see Chart 2). Since investors do not believe that the central bank will act to stop inflation in the future, inflation expectations have risen. This has led to higher consumer lending rates, particularly for longer-term loans, as investors demand a higher return the greater the purchasing power they expect the pound to hold at the future is weak. Therefore, judging by consumer loan rates, real interest rates may not be that negative. Similarly, yields on other assets are much higher than the central bank policy rate suggests. This causes companies, households and investors to flee the currency. The government wants to support the pound, but it can’t do much. Your correspondent received many thanks when, short of time, he paid for a taxi in Istanbul using dollars at the market exchange rate, rather than the less generous black market. Vendors take matters into their own hands and price items in dollars, points out Bekir, a shop owner in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. Assets other than foreign currencies are also attracting investment, as parties scramble to protect their savings. Ms. Demiralp notes that there are, for example, long queues in front of car dealerships. House prices have risen at three times the official rate of inflation. Some are speculating about the possibility of an attack on the lira by foreign investors. The government has tried to stem the flight of currency. Exporting companies must sell 40% of their foreign currency earnings to the central bank. At the end of 2021, the government introduced a program in which certain lira deposits are protected against depreciation. In an extremely costly and not entirely sustainable situation, almost a quarter of all deposits are now covered. What then of Fisher’s equation? Short-term policy rates have been quite negative, but they are much less relevant for borrowing, as market rates have either risen due to higher inflation expectations or credit has been rationed. In other areas, the result has been a dash of the lira, prompting the use of loose capital controls. If Mr. Erdogan maintained market interest rates at all levels, the result could well be hyperinflation.

Some economists think Mr Erdogan, armed with victory and facing a looming currency crisis, might soften his approach. Turkey will experience some economic respite over the summer when energy consumption declines and tourism revenues increase. Mr. Erdogan was able to keep the lira afloat thanks to one-off foreign exchange deals with friends like Russia and Saudi Arabia. Yet come the fall, he may have to back down on his pledge to continue low-rate policy, perhaps through indirect means like easing limits on commercial loan rates. Warm weather and friendly favors don’t last forever.

