Trump on tape: Here’s what it means and what’s next

Former President Donald Trump’s story of inappropriate or questionable comments on tape had another chapter on Wednesday with new revelations about his life after the White House.

The latest example emerged from exclusive CNN reports that federal prosecutors have an audio recording of Trump acknowledging he kept a classified Pentagon document after leaving office. The tape seems unlikely to hurt his political standing as the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination. But it could have real consequences in the legal limbo he lives in.

Most people remember Trump’s Access Hollywood tape using vulgar language to claim that stars can catch women. The emergence of this gang just before the 2016 elections did not hurt him politically. But he later defended that statement as true, unfortunately or fortunately, in a video deposition, and New York jurors recently found him liable for sexual abuse after the deposition was replayed to them.

And then there’s the recording of him asking election officials in Georgia to find votes to help him change the results of the 2020 presidential election. Those efforts to overturn President Joe Bidens’ victory in the state of Peach are part of an ongoing investigation.

This last tape could also end up in the context of a criminal case. The tape is in the possession of Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the withholding of national defense information. Smiths’ investigation showed signs of nearing an end, although it did not result in any criminal charges.

So why is this revelation so important?

First of all, prosecutors love tapes, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, told Jake Tapper in The Lead on Wednesday.

If you have a recorded subject, it’s his own words, it’s his own voice. The defense can’t say, well, a witness is faking the truth.

The recording of the July 2021 meeting, which CNN did not listen to but was described by multiple sources, seriously undermines Trump’s longstanding argument that he mentally declassified the material he took with him. of the White House. It also adds its Bedminster club to potential locations where Trump filed documents after leaving office.

The recording of the meeting picks up the sound of crumpled paper, sources said, although it was unclear whether this was the document in question. This raises questions about the exposure of the document since those attending the meeting included people who did not have security clearances that would have given them access to classified information, sources said.

Smith focused on the meeting as part of the criminal investigation into Trump’s handling of national security secrets, and prosecutors questioned witnesses about the tape and document before a federal grand jury, CNN reported. Katelyn Polantz, Paula Reid and Kaitlan Collins.

In response to the report, a Trump campaign spokesperson said the leaks were intended to stoke tensions around Trump.

The recording also recalls the chaos at the end of his presidency. On the tape, sources tell CNN, Trump points to a classified Pentagon document in an attempt to refute the idea that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tried to stop him from launching a war with Iran.

In July 2021, journalist Susan Glasser reported that, towards the end of Trump’s presidency, Milley raised concerns about Trump’s attempt to strike Iran and told the Joint Chiefs of Staff to ensuring that Trump did not issue any illegal orders and that he would be informed if there were any. concern.

This New Yorker story outraged Trump. On the tape, he mentions the document, which he says is from Milley, in response to this story, saying if others could see it, it would discredit Milley, sources said. (The document Trump is referring to was not produced by Milley, CNN was told.)

The existence of documents is hardly unusual. The Joint Chiefs of Staff have one directorate focused on developing and proposing strategies and plans for the President, and another that provides advice on ongoing plans and operations to full force commanders.

You can pick any country and any scenario and there’s probably a contingency plan, US official Haley Britzky told CNN.

It’s even less unusual that Milley informed Trump of those plans, the official added. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Milley’s job is to advise and brief the President on his military options as Commander-in-Chief.

That doesn’t mean Gen. Milley is a warmonger, Beth Sanner, a former deputy director of national intelligence who has been on intelligence briefings during her career, told CNN. Rather the opposite. I spoke to him several times during my role as an intelligence officer, and he absolutely did not want to go to war with Iran.

CNN’s report on the recording also includes the incredible development that investigators questioned Milley, who is still the nations chief general.

The most important thing here might be Trump’s acknowledgment that the document is classified, contradicting his argument that he had unilateral power to declassify things and remove them from the White House.

During a CNN town hall in New Hampshire earlier this month, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he had shown anyone any classified documents.

Not really, he told her, adding: Let me just tell you, I have absolute right to do whatever I want with them.

He had stated that all classified documents he had had been declassified, which is apparently contradicted by the audio recording.

As CNN reported, Trump’s comments on the tape suggested he wanted to share the information, but was aware of the limitations of his ability after the presidency to declassify the records, two of the sources said.

The documents case isn’t the only legal issue hanging over Trump.

The former president, and the country he wants to lead again, needs a color-coded calendar to track all legal developments affecting him and help separate potential trials and appeals from upcoming debates and primary dates. .

Besides ongoing investigations into the aftermath of the 2020 election, here’s what else is looming over Trump.

His criminal trial in New York, which stems from the investigation into his alleged role in a silent money scheme, will coincide with the primary contests in March. More immediately, there is a trial in October 2023 for the New York Attorney General’s $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization was previously found guilty of criminal tax evasion in December.

