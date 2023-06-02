why the economic growth machine is on shaky ground

Dimon also pointed to US-China tensions as a threat to the world order, as well as China’s economic health. G7 nations last month endorsed pressure from Biden administrations to reduce China’s risk, which includes cutting its access to key technologies like semiconductors and breaking its monopoly on critical minerals.

It is a more or less coherent policy, as long as the risk against which one is hedging is political coercion. But it’s starting to fall apart if the risk is a real war between the US and China, perhaps over Taiwan, commentator Gideon Rachman wrote in the FinancialTimes this week. Disconcertingly, some US officials now rate the risk of military conflict at 50% or more.

Chinese President Xi Jinping: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he would be happy to meet him. AFP

The risk of conflict over Taiwan is now regularly flagged privately by senior bankers and investors in meetings with clients when discussing whether or not to invest in China, even if it is not There are no signs that an invasion is imminent.

In the same week China tried to appease foreign investors as it hosted Dimon and Tesla boss Elon Musk, Xi underscored his focus on national security at a meeting of China’s Security Commission. national security.

In remarks by the official Xinhua news agency, Xi urged his top security officials to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

We must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms. More efforts should be made to modernize our national security system and capabilities, and prepare for real combat and solving practical problems, Xi said.

Xi’s rhetoric does little to inspire confidence in China as a staging ground for capital. This week, Chinese data showed that its manufacturing sector continued to contract in May. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of 48.8, down from 49.2% in April, fueled concerns about the pick-up in factory activity that immediately followed the end of the policy zero-COVID from Xi in January.

This follows weak export data, plummeting real estate sales and investment and indicates some local governments are struggling to repay debt after their local coffers have been strained by the pandemic.

The local government here has no money at all. It just took them five months to fix a road because they couldn’t pay. Authorities are cutting entertainment spending and many infrastructure projects have been delayed. Only half of our orders can be paid for, said Li Zhigqiang, 52, a steelworker in Jiangxi province. AF weekend.

Wuhan, a city in central China that was first hit by COVID-19, this week named 259 companies it said owed money to the local government and ordered them to pay. It was a rare public admission of a debt problem.

Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, also reportedly struggled to disburse money to its bondholders. Chinas respected Caixin business magazine said in a cover story China’s hidden local government debt could reach nearly US$10 trillion ($15.3 trillion), twice Japan’s GDP.

The Chinese government is aiming for annual growth of around 5% this year. PA

China’s debt crisis is like Popeye swallowing a bomb, there’s smoke coming out of his mouth, says Andy Xie, an independent economist based in Shanghai, who isn’t afraid to criticize China’s economic management but believes that high debts can be managed.

Real estate bosses are all burst (bankrupt), but they still live like billionaires. I guess it’s the market economy with Chinese characteristics. Of course, local governments will promise to pay when they find the money. Beijing will basically tidy up bad debts in the financial system as if nothing had happened, says Xie

Even if current debts can be managed, the consensus is that local governments will not be allowed to take on more borrowing, which means there will be a squeeze on infrastructure and other spending, which could have a negative impact. impact on long-term demand for some Australian exports such as iron. ore. Staff were reportedly asked to take pay cuts. Xie says lower pensions and higher taxes could be used to make up the shortfall.

The other economic headwind is rising unemployment, with four out of five young Chinese people now out of work. Urban unemployment among 16-24 year olds hit a record 20.4% in April.

This trend means that university graduates, including those with the prestige of studying abroad in countries like Australia, who were virtually guaranteed a decent job four years ago, are now struggling to find work.

I underestimated the difficulty of finding a job. I’m not very happy about it, but I have to adjust my expectations and take whatever I can get at the moment, says Lily Yang, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been able to land a job since she graduated from Hunan University a year ago. .

Yang, who lives in Jiangxi where she is supported by her parents, majored in Chinese literature and has always been one of the top students in her class. After failing to find a job she loved after graduating, she returned home and is now seeking employment in local government, something students at one of China’s top universities would have avoided before. He was told that about 20,000 people took the exams for about 80 jobs.

At the same time, white-collar graduates compete for roles, Chinese couples’ reluctance to have children means there is a labor shortage for factory and construction jobs. The Chinese workforce is shrinking, so employment should be easy. Not everyone can sit on their ass and get paid, says Xie, who fears China’s economy will never be able to absorb 13 million college graduates seeking white-collar jobs every year.

Chinese students at a graduation ceremony in Shanghai. PA

If Chinese growth falters, there will be repercussions for the global economy as well as for Australia which is in the process of convincing Beijing to remove $20 billion in sanctions implemented during a diplomatic low in 2020.

A decline in construction and infrastructure will reduce demand for iron ore, the key ingredient used to make steel, while low consumer confidence is not good for exports of Australian wine, infant formula and other products.

The IMF indicates that China will contribute 34.9% to global growth this year, well ahead of the second engine of growth, India, with 15.4%.

Some economists say China’s annual GDP growth could be around two to three percent, rather than the five percent the Chinese government is aiming for this year. ANZ’s chief economist for China, Raymond Yeung, this week cut his GDP forecast for 2023 to 4.9%, down 0.5%.

No longer able to pump trillions into building new infrastructure it doesn’t need, and facing long-term challenges such as an aging population, the chances of China’s economy overtaking states United move further apart.

For a long time, people took China’s growth for granted, and even with COVID, they said it was only a temporary setback and things would return to normal, says Huang, an expert at the impact of pandemics on economic growth.

Turns out they were wrong and now there are more people who think China’s growth may be nearing its peak.