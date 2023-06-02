Donald Trump in Iowa outside Fox News Town Hall





Trump made three subway stops Thursday before taping a town hall with Fox News at Clive.

DES MOINES, Iowa Former President Donald Trump made three stops around the Des Moines subway on Thursday, touting what he believes to be the successes of his presidency and launching strong attacks on his opponents and President Joe Biden.

The stops come before Trump taps a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity on Thursday night at Clive.

Trump spoke for the first time at the Westside Conservative Club at the Machine Shed in Urbandale.

He then met with religious leaders during a luncheon at the Open Bible Church in Des Moines, before finally stopping to surprise volunteers and well-wishers in Grimes.

While speaking to the group in Grimes, Trump touted the $28 billion bailout for farmers.

“It’s been an amazing state,” Trumps said. “You know, I asked China to give you $28 billion for the farmers. So I was a little, I got a little loud, I shouldn’t have done that. I said , ‘How the hell can I lose Iowa when I gave $28 billion to farmers?'”

While at Urbandale, Trump was asked about his stance on the issue of parental choice.

“We have school systems that don’t even want to talk to the parents of their children,” Trump said. “And you talk about changing genders and things where the child can make a choice, and the child can be incredibly young, the country got sick. It got sick.”

Trump also spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying he didn’t believe it would have happened under his presidency.

“It’s so sad to see,” Trump said. “It would never have happened. No chance. It didn’t happen. I discussed it with Putin, I said to him: ‘You can’t do this. Don’t do this Vladimir, don’t do this. ‘ I had a very, very strong conversation with him.”

When asked how he would “restore respect for the FBI and our law enforcement,” Trump said he would appoint new heads to the FBI and the Justice Department, calling each one corrupt.

“And they’re taking your election away from you,” Trump said. “They actually didn’t want to watch the election. They help with the election. I mean think about it, the FBI is colluding with Facebook. And with Twitter, think about it the FBI colluding with Facebook and Twitter are doing fine , it’s like stuffing the ballot box.”

Trump has also said at several stops that he thinks the southern border is the safest under his watch, saying he thinks 12 times more drugs are crossing than three years ago. He also strongly criticized Biden’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weareiowa.com/article/news/local/donald-trump-des-moines-urbandale-clive-grimes-fox-news-town-hall-sean-hannity/524-5bd7d582-b49d-418a-9d80-ceea0f48c93e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos