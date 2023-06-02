What happened to the good old-fashioned political landslides?

Why are elections so close almost everywhere? It is a metaphysical mystery of our time. This week’s election in which Turkey’s autocrat was re-elected by a slim majority is just the latest reflection of societies so evenly divided that malevolent higher powers seem to be playing with our minds.

Are they? I have a theory. But first, the data and the dilemma.

Some would see close contests as a victory for democracy and the battle of ideas – and in some cases that might be true. But the harder the battle, the worse the results near the 50% mark. They are depriving each of real mandates at a moment of major conflict that few saw coming.

Fascism had my battleand communism had The capital, but no one wrote The Authoritarian Manifesto. It was stealthily that a great global movement arose, mobilized the magnetic field of the vile dictatorships of history and declared war on liberal democracy.

Somalis in Mogadishu celebrate the victory of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after winning a second round of elections.

HASSAN ALI ELMI/AFP via Getty Images



This movement scorns the idea of ​​liberal democracy that openness, human rights, protection of minorities and checks on power are as important as majority rule in ensuring order, prosperity and a decent lifestyle. He preys on the little angels of people around the world, tempting them with the comforts and certainties of closed societies, tribalism and strongman rule.

When such revolutionaries win by a small amount—or, indeed, only lose by a small amount—that’s asking for trouble. The problem is exacerbated when one finds stark socio-economic divides with the populist right backed by what is effectively the underclass. It gives ironies like the right in many places arguing for redistribution instead of more mainstream capitalism.

The latest case of an equal split is Turkey, where in Sunday’s presidential runoff, authoritarian Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected with 52% of the vote, compared to 48% for the more liberal challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Islamist Erdogan has done enormous damage to Turkey: it is a budding old democracy where generals, politicians, activists and journalists often end up in jail; where the courts are bullied and the media run by cronies of the president. As he demonstrated, the president has vast powers to harm the economy. Still, for half of the Turks, that sounds great.

Something similar is happening in the United States, where every election in recent memory shows an electorate roughly halved.

In this century’s US elections, the winning team in near-binary contests won 51% in 2020, 46% in 2016, 51% in 2012, 53% in the 2008 “landslide”, 51% in 2004, and 48% in 2000. Twice, of course, the side with the fewest votes won under the convoluted and unprecedented Electoral College system, but that’s another matter.

Former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the last election, which he lost. If he wins the Republican nomination again, which he could do on a clear authoritarian platform, he will likely get about half the vote.

In France, centrist and mostly liberal Emanuel Macron twice beat Marine Le-Pen for the presidency, but that was because the right-wing opponent was singularly hated for his perceived extreme racism. The result was that many right-wing voters could not accept their natural candidate and switched sides. In the last four French elections not involving Le Pen or his equally toxic father Jean-Marie, the winner got 52% in 2012, 53% in 2007, 53% in 1995 and 54% in 1988.

Could it be a Western thing? It seems not: the winner of the binary presidential election in Brazil won just under 51% last year, 55% in 2018, under 52% in 2014, etc.

And what about parliamentary systems? Countries that have such a multi-party system can be devilishly hard to pin down, due to the many nuances between parties. But in those that don’t allow minority government, binary blocs tend to form, with the same magical result.

This is the case in Israel, where the plethora of parties and interest groups can be bewildering – but in fact, everyone knows which side each party is on: an alliance of centrist and liberal parties which, with the Arabs, want to preserve a Western liberal democracy, against nationalists and clerics whose vision of Israel is something much closer to a cross between Turkey and Iran.

This latest vision for the country is so serious that the ground may be changing, but that is for the future; so far, every election in recent memory has produced something close to a tie. In the 2022 elections that returned Benjamin Netanyahu to power, his populist right-wing bloc won just over 49% of the vote.

You won’t hear much when he sings on ‘Meet the Press’ about a ‘clear mandate’ – a mandate he’s used to try to install authoritarian rule, appoint the judiciary, overrule courts, etc. The result has been the revolt of the half of the country that accounts for a staggering majority of its GDP, and the plan is now in limbo amid some talk of civil war.

Around the world, from Asia to the Americas, close inspection reveals the same thing. This seems to be the norm. If we see a seriously lopsided victory, it’s usually a sign that the vote is rigged and the whole thing is a farce. No need to name the countries: they know exactly who they are.

These closely related election results are fair, but not so square. None confers a deep and real legitimacy but rather a technical and procedural legitimacy. That this is a recipe for unease and instability is clear. The question is, why do populations almost always split in two? In the name of rational humanism, what is it in human nature that drives this annoying and ruinous trend?

I can think of a number of reasons for this.

Perhaps once a political movement achieves an edge, it subconsciously stops trying, reflecting how simply exhausting it is to persuade people. It could be so; but that seems too simple.

Maybe it’s because the issues these days are so complex that many people can’t grasp them, making the outcome of any binary vote random – much like male and female descendants are basically random, reaching profitable level. It is quite likely in some cases, especially in referendums.

But I think the most likely reason is also the most harmful. Perhaps big choices, due to forces beyond our understanding, tend to tap into aspects of the human condition that are inherently somehow equally divided.

I am referring to basic states of being and characteristics that can sometimes pull on each of us with equal force. Appreciation versus anger. Optimism versus pessimism. Wisdom against madness. And, yes, good versus evil.

Perhaps it all ties into a struggle as old as humanity itself, which somehow creeps into nearly every story told: endless warfare, at every level of effort, between our better and less good angels.

Dan Perry is managing partner of New York-based communications company Thunder11. He is the former Cairo-based Middle East Editor and London-based Europe/Africa Editor of The Associated Press. Follow him at danperry.substack.com.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.