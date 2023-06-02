New parliament building is Modis’ ‘personal vanity project’, says opposition – The Diplomat

Advertisement

One year away from the 2024 general election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new parliamentary complex in New Delhi last week, saying it is a symbol of a new India and how it will meet aspirations of his “young people and women”.

Less than a kilometer away, at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in the Indian capital, young women fighters who have been camped out on the road for more than a month seeking justice, were brutally dragged and manhandled by the Delhi police.

Inside, basking in the pomp and pageantry of the inauguration of the new parliament building, along with Modi and other parliamentarians, was the head of the Indian Wrestling Federation Brij Bhushan Singh, the man accused by Olympic medal-winning wrestlers of sexual harassment. He is a member of the lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It was not the only parody on the august occasion. In a serious breach of constitutional norms, Modi inaugurated parliament himself. In a parliamentary democracy, the head of state, that is to say the president of India, Draupadi Murmu, should have inaugurated it. Neither President nor Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who presides over the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, was even invited to the inauguration.

Slam the governments led by Modi “serious insult” to the president and the direct assault on our democracy, 21 opposition parties, including the Congress Party, boycotted the event. In a joint statement, a rare thing for India’s divided opposition, they said: When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building.

Apart from undermining constitutional propriety, the inauguration rejected the fundamental principle of the Indian state, which is that it is a secular republic. The inauguration ceremony was a Hindu religious puja (worship ritual) led by saffron-clad Hindu priests and religious seers chanting Sanskrit “mantras”“ (religious songs). Modi bowed down in the manner of a devout Hindu, ignoring the secular credentials of his high office.

India is a multi-religious and multi-sectarian country where religion has no place in governance. Since coming to power in May 2014, the Hindu nationalist BJP has made it clear that Hindu majoritarianism will be the norm under its rule. Last Sunday’s religious ceremonies further underscored the aim of the Sangh Parivar, a grouping of allied organizations including the BJP, to create a “Hindu rashtra(Hindu nation).

The main front page story of the Telegraph, a major English daily newspaper in Kolkata, a day after the inauguration was accurately title “2023 BC.” It was a reference to the archaic rituals exhibited at the inauguration.

Returning to the traditions of ancient Chola kings from South India, Modi first worshiped and then installed a golden or holy scepter”hangover” next to the seat of the Lok Sabha speakers.

The sengol, Modi said in his speech to parliament, was a symbol of duty, service and nationality and he was restored to his rightful dignity. The government went to great lengths to claim that the scepter was gifted to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by a sacred sect in Tamil Nadu, indicating the transfer of power, but was later forgotten. Political analysts claim that the Controversial was generated to belittle Congress and Nehru.

The sengol was a central part of the inauguration ceremony and political analysts insist that it was a BJP political stunt which aimed to impress Tamil voters. Significantly, the BJP is still recovering from its humiliating electoral defeat in another southern state, Karnataka.

The day of the inauguration was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Hindutva Vinayak icon Damodar Savarkar – a controversial figure praised by the BJP but vilified by the opposition.

Constructed at a mammoth cost of $117 million and located directly opposite the old Great Circular Parliament House dating back to British times, the new hexagonal-structured building was completed in a record time of three years.

Opposition members accused the government of opacity over the project; from the approval of the plan until its execution, there has been neither transparency nor consultation.

In 2021, during the deadly second wave of COVID, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the Modi government of wasting money on the new parliament and the Central Vista instead of focusing on saving lives. THE Prime Minister’s ego is bigger than people’s lives, he says.

Congress called the new parliament building Modis personal vanity project. The inauguration was a one-man show, Gandhi tweeted. THE the crowning is over. The arrogant king is now crushing the voice of the people in the street, he said referring to the violent action against protesting fighters on the same day.

Opposition parties have repeatedly questioned Modis’ hollow claims that India is the mother of democracy, even as his government continues to silence their voices in parliament by disqualifying MPs, extinguishing microphones and suspending non-BJP parliamentarians.

When I first started reporting in Parliament as a journalist, the slogans, shouting and frequent walkouts of MPs – it all seemed inexplicable to me. However, I quickly realized that these were conventional parliamentary tools used by opposition parties to put an end to the government’s bulldozing tactics and hold it to account.

Parliamentarians also often resort to “storming the well” of the house, that is, the center of the chamber of the upper and lower houses, to lodge their protest before the president.

The two important chambers (upper and lower) of the new Parliament have been strategically designed to ensure that there is no place in the “well of every house”.This is to ensure that MPs cannot protest there. The central hall of parliament, a space where MPs as well as ministers from all parties used to meet and interact with journalists, was also reportedly removed.

Previous prime ministers have been forced to face and answer questions from a demanding opposition. Modi has only made speeches in parliament, but did not respond to questions from the oppositionCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Apparently, the new Parliament marks the new India of the 21st century leaving behind the slavery mentality. However, the real intention is that the Modi government plans to increase the number of deputies in Parliament and must therefore provide them with a greater seating capacity.

Instead of the current 543 Lok Sabha members, the new Parliament provides for 888 Lok Sabha members and 384 Rajya Sabha members. This expanded parliament, through a process of “demarcation”, as political analysts have pointed out, would greatly benefit the BJP. The number of seats in the Hindi-speaking northern states is expected to increase, while the the southern states would lose their power In the center.

Electorally, the BJP wins most of its seats in the 10 heartland states of Hindi. In the last general elections of 2019, the BJP won 80% of its 225 seats i.e. 178 seats from the northern states.

To control the damage caused by the opposition boycott of the inauguration, Modi and the BJP went on a publicity overdrive, appealing to celebrities and movie stars to trend #MyParliamentMyPride. However, it was the disturbing visuals of the #wrestlersprotest that same morning that dominated social media. It took the shine off what the prime minister had hoped would be a grand spectacle of his achievements ahead of the 2024 election.

The speech on the Hindu supremacy of the BJP during the inauguration of the Parliament is significant. He says he will step up this ground in the coming months to shore up his core constituency in the Hindi heartland ahead of the general elections next year.