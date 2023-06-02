Donald Trump angrily left his interview with Conan O’Brien and walked out during the commercial break





Conan O’Brien has been a TV staple since the early 90s. The funny and talented man got his job done when he wrote for shows like Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. It has also become a staple of the late night television space.

O’Brien would host Late Night with Conan O’Brien on NBC and Conan on TBS.

The host also has a history with Donald Trump, whose first appearance on the show dates back to 1997. The two have had quite a complicated history. When an audience member once asked O’Brien if he would interview Trump again, O’Brien had a surprising response.

O’Brien was a guest on Watch What Happens Live in May 2017. Earlier that month, fellow talk show host Stephen Colbert was in hot water for a joke he made about Trump.

Colbert said Trump was a “c***case” for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

While answering questions from the audience, someone asked O’Brien about Colbert’s joke and if it went “too far”.

“First of all, it is my policy not to judge other late night hosts,” O’Brien replied. “I love Stephen and he’s an incredibly talented guy and I know how tough this gig is. So, no. It’s about volume. We’re all judgmental left and right. I think ‘He himself said, ‘Maybe I would have changed the wording a bit.'”

O’Brien then said that the politically charged environment in America made it difficult to say what was acceptable.

“I think we’re entering a world right now where it’s hard to know what’s too far because sometimes everything seems to be going overboard,” he said. “At that time, I think he reflected some of the craziness that we all feel sometimes.”

During the post-show, another audience member asked O’Brien what he thought of Jimmy Fallon’s interview with Trump. He was also asked if he would ever have Trump on the show.

O’Brien responded by saying the Jimmy Fallon controversy was overblown. He also said he would have Trump as a guest to ask questions about matters close to his heart. O’Brien said he believed other hosts would do the same. He also said having a president on the show doesn’t mean a subscription to every one of their beliefs.

Trump once walked off the set of the Conan show after a joke he found ‘humiliating’

In 1997, Trump first appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. It would be a memorable interview, as O’Brien himself would think when speaking to Rolling Stone in 2019.

“’How much money do you have on you right now?’ [O’Brien asked]. He kind of said, ‘I don’t know, I might have,'” O’Brien recalled.

“I said, ‘No, no, what do you have?’ Then he put his hand in his pocket and he clearly found something I saw his face change and I could see he didn’t want me to know what it was So I reached hand and I said, ‘Come on, come on.’ I asked him to take it off – and it was a condom. He said, “Practice safer sex, everyone.” He was between marriages at the time.”

O’Brien later explained how Trump didn’t find the track funny and stormed off set.

“He was pissed. He was really angry,” O’Brien said. “I went to the commercial. He got up. I don’t think he said goodbye to me, and he walked up to my producer and said, ‘This is the last time I gonna be on this f****** He humiliated me in front of everyone.'”

Despite his vow never to appear on O’Brien’s show again, Trump actually became a recurring guest on the late-night program.

“He clearly got over it,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien went on to analyze why he thinks Trump lacks humor.

“I read an article recently, maybe in The Onion, about how Trump is allergic to humor. To really have a sense of humor, you have to be able to laugh at yourself,” he said, pointing out that John F. Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln had no problem poking fun at themselves.

“I think he’s plagued with insecurities every day,” O’Brien added. “I think what’s tragic is what he doesn’t understand is that it’s a strength. If he was able to come out and say, ‘You know what? Yeah, I messed it up. I’ve made mistakes,” he would really surprise people. In a way, that would confuse a lot of people who don’t like him. But he can’t do that.

During the final months of his show, Conan said there would be no more Trump jokes.

In May 2021, O’Brien announced that he would be “ending” his talk show and that the final episode would air in June.

“Some of you are wondering why am I doing this? Why end things here at TBS? said O’Brien. “And I’ll tell you: because a very old Buddhist monk once told me that to pick up something, you first have to put something down.

O’Brien revealed he was leaving TBS in order to launch a “fourth iteration” of his show with HBO Max. He also revealed that Trump’s jokes would be out the window.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished here,” O’Brien said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved here. And so what I’d like is for the past two weeks to be a look back at all the absurd craziness that my team and I have cooked up. Better yet, I just want to point out that there will be surprisingly few, if any, references to Donald Trump, because that’s always been my favorite kind of comedy.”

