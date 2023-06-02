China: Acknowledging the Tiananmen Massacre | Human Rights Watch

(New York) Chinese authorities are stepping up efforts to erase memories of the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre in Beijing as people around the world commemorate the event, Human Rights Watch said today.

The Chinese government should acknowledge its responsibility for the massacre of pro-democracy protesters and provide reparations to the victims and their family members.

The Chinese government continues to shirk responsibility for the decades-old Tiananmen Massacre, which has emboldened its arbitrary detention of millions, its harsh censorship and surveillance, and its efforts to undermine rights internationally. said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. Yet people across China and the world continue to risk their safety and freedom by speaking out and demanding their rights.

More recently, at the end of 2022, thousands of people across China took to the streets to protest against the government’s draconian measures against Covid-19 and the authoritarian regime of the Chinese Communist Party. In response, the government abruptly lifted most pandemic-related restrictions but arrested dozens of protesters.

As in previous years, in the weeks leading up to the Tiananmen anniversary, authorities anticipated the commemorations. They restricted the movement and communications of activists and members of the Tiananmen Mothers, a group of relatives of victims of the 1989 massacre. On May 27, 2023, authorities in Hunan Province held activist Chen Siming after refusing to delete his tweet commemorating Tiananmen. Shandong Police summoned activist Qi Chonghuai and warned him not to participate in commemoration activities.

Tiananmen Mothers released a public statement reiterating their call for truth, compensation and accountability for the massacre.

In response to commemoration activities in 2022, Hangzhou authorities arrested Xu Guang, an activist and participant in the 1989 pro-democracy movement, shortly after he went to a local police station to demand that the Chinese government acknowledges the massacre. In April, a court tried him for fomenting quarrels and causing unrest. The verdict has not been announced.

In July 2022, authorities arrested a friend of Xus, Chen Ziliang, 55, a member of the banned Democratic Party, as part of Xus’ investigation. In December, Chen, who had suffered a stroke before his detention, deceased in police custody after being denied adequate medical treatment. Authorities have warned the Chens family not to speak publicly about his death. In Guangdong, the authorities forcibly disappeared an activist Ye Hongwenshortly after posting a photo of him on Twitter commemorating Tiananmen in a public square in 2022. He was later released.

In March, Jiang Yanyong, a prominent doctor known for exposing the Chinese government’s cover-up of the 2003 SARS outbreak, deceased In Beijing. Jiang, who witnessed the June 1989 military killings as a surgeon at a military hospital in Beijing, had called on Chinese leaders to acknowledge the massacre, for which he was first detained and then periodically subjected to surveillance, a harassment and house arrest. Authorities allowed only a few family members and students to attend his funeral.

In Hong Kong, in February, a court sentenced three organizers of the now banned annual Tiananmen Vigil to four and a half months in prison for failing to provide authorities with information about the organizing group. Among them, Chow Hang-tung was already serving 15 and 12 month sentences for participating in the 2021 and 2020 vigils respectively. On June 4, 2022, despite the ban and the heavy police presence, some people went in Victoria Park, the site of the vigil, and waved electronic candles and phone flashlights, or sang songs of remembrance. The police arrested 15 attendees for obstructing officers and for other offences.

In May, the Hong Kong police grasped the Pillar of Shame, a large sculpture commemorating the victims of the massacre, from a facility run by the University of Hong Kong. University authorities had removed the sculpture in 2021 from campus. Its Danish sculptor, Jens Galschi, made repeated attempts to recover the piece, but the university ignored them. Also in May, the Hong Kong authorities deleted at least nine titles on the Tiananmen Square massacre in the city’s public libraries. That month, the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong announcement that he would not hold a memorial mass in Tiananmen that year; the church canceled its 2022 mass due to concerns over the national security law.

Contrary to the silence imposed in China and Hong Kong, people around the world, including in Paris, Boston, sydneyAnd Osakapublic dress discussion, exhibitions, gatheringsand published trials to commemorate the Tiananmen crackdown. The events were organized by well-known pro-democracy diaspora groups or anonymous social media accounts. Some disguised as Xi Jinping suits while others wore black. A lot covered their faces for fear of reprisals from the Chinese authorities against them or their families in China. Many young people, born after the massacre, participated at a rally in the Los Angeles area.

The Chinese government has long ignored domestic and international calls for justice for the Tiananmen Massacre, and some of the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States in response have been weakened or evaded over the years. The lack of a sustained, coordinated and international response to the massacre and the subsequent crackdown is one of the factors behind the increasingly flagrant human rights violations in Beijing, Human Rights Watch said. These include, in particular, tighter control over civil societythe media and internet, the mass detention of an estimated one million Turkish Muslims in Xinjiang, and the direct imposition of national security legislation in Hong Kong that suppresses basic freedoms.

No matter how hard President Xi Jinping’s government tries, it will not succeed in erasing the memory of Tiananmen from the minds of the Chinese people, Wang said. More and more young people in China are uniting to demand truth and accountability.

The Tiananmen Massacre was precipitated by peaceful rallies of students, workers and others in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square and other Chinese cities in April 1989, calling for freedom of expression, accountability and an end to corruption. The government responded to escalating protests in late May 1989 by declaring martial law.

On June 3-4, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers shot and killed countless numbers of peaceful protesters and bystanders. In Beijing, citizens attacked army convoys and burned vehicles in response to military violence.

Following the killings, the government waged a nationwide crackdown and arrested thousands of people on counter-revolution and other criminal charges, including arson and disrupting social order.

The government has never accepted responsibility for the massacre or held anyone responsible legally responsible for the killings. He did not want to investigate the events or publish data on those who were killed, injured, forcibly disappeared or imprisoned. The Tiananmen Mothers have documented details of 202 people who were killed during the crackdown on the movement in Beijing and other cities.

As a party to a number of international human rights treaties and as a current member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which binds China to the highest standards of human rights, the Chinese government should urgently take the following measures regarding the Tiananmen Square Massacre: