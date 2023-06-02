Politics
Arrived in Yogyakarta, President Joko Widodo, Kaesang and Erina tasted Bakmi Pak Pele in North Square
Yogyakarta, tvOnenews.com – The blessings of President Joko Widodo’s visit to Yogyakarta were felt by legendary noodle seller Pak Pele as well as pedicab drivers in North Square area of Yogyakarta.
With his entourage, including Kaesang and Erina, President Joko Widodo took the opportunity to taste the culinary specialties of Pak Pele on Thursday evening (1/5/2023).
According to Mr. Pele, owner of a culinary shop, the arrival of the number 1 person in Indonesia was quite sudden. He also communicated to his customers the presence of President Joko Widodo and then prepared 3 special tables to welcome Jokowi.
“I was not warned. Suddenly, Mr. President wanted Mr. Pelé’s noodles. Yes, because it was full, I apologized to the visitors. Then I said that Mr. Jokowi wanted to come here “So I arranged 3 tables for the group. After that, the customers agreed, but then asked for a handshake and pictures with Mr. Jokowi,” Mr. Pele said.
Bakmi Pak Pele is indeed one of the famous culinary delights of northern Alum-Alun region in Yogyakarta. Warung Bakmi Pak Pele has been around since 1983.
“I’ve been selling here since 1983…so my dad was a caretaker at Keputran Primary School. I’m a gardener’s son. So I brought my own plates. There were 15 plates ordered by the entourage of the president. explained Mr. Pelé.
Due to Mr. Pelé’s vigilance, Joko Widodo’s order menu can be served quickly. The president even expressed his gratitude to Pak Pele, who shook hands and took a photo together.
“Mr. Jokowi came over to shake my hand, then I told Mr. Jokowi that I owned the stand… I’m Mr. Pelé. Yes, Isya finished at 7:30 p.m. WIB,” he said. explain.
According to Pak Pele, this is President Joko Widodo’s first visit. Earlier, PDI General Chairman P. Megawati also tasted Bakmi Pak Pele.
“This is the first time Mr. Pelé has had a visit from the president. But I’m used to dealing with things like that…I usually serve…then officials, the regional police chief, the chief of police… I We are ready to serve the people. In the past, Mrs. Megawati, I have also been here, but I was the one who managed it first, I served”, explained Mr. Pelé.
Apart from enjoying the culinary delights of Pak Pele, President Joko Widodo also distributed food parcels to pedicab drivers in Alun Alun North region.
According to Wawan Iswantoro (56), a resident of Gunungkidul, the pedicab driver who received the basic food parcels said he was happy and expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo. He did not even expect to receive food aid.
“It contains rice, oil, bread, tea and sugar… I didn’t expect Pak Jokowi to visit. How come there are a lot of Paspamres, this which means Pak Jokowi is there. You can also take Pak Pele to the shop,” Henry explained.
He also expressed his gratitude and hoped that Jokowi’s government would make further progress.
“Thank you for giving to Mr. Jokowi. I hope Mr. Jokowi is still healthy. Until the house is ready for his wife and children. Thank you for the gift, Mr. RI. J hope this continues,” Wawan said.
Meanwhile, according to tvOnenews monitoring, the atmosphere in the northern Alun-Alun area was quite lively and crowded at night. The northern region of Alun-Alun has indeed become one of the icons of culinary tourism which serves a variety of unique menus.
The blessings of President Joko Widodo’s visit were also felt by Rukun (59), a resident of Bantul, who works every day as a becak rickshaw.
“I got these groceries from Mr. Jokowi. The pedicabs were lined up, then they were given to them by these officers, then they were given basic groceries from the security officers. Yes, towards this afternoon, I suddenly had a visitor,” Rukun concluded. .
Yes, like that, me, as a rickshaw father, I hope that this fortune will be for the family. Hopefully this leader will progress further… I am grateful that this can be helpful… for the family… Thank you very much for the leadership of the President. Hopefully it will be more prosperous and advanced,” he continued. (nur/buz)
