Rahul Gandhi, India’s most influential opposition leader, discusses the future of democracy in India during his speech on the expansion of UCSC Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi, former President of the Indian National Congress and India’s best-known opposition leader, highlighted the dysfunction and corruption of the current Indian government, as well as his party’s optimism for a democratic and fairer future for the India. Gandhi spoke during a surprise visit to the University of California, Silicon Valley’s Santa Cruz extension campus in Santa Clara this week.

Gandhi said India’s democracy and freedom of speech suffered a severe blow in 2014, a pointed reference to the election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious.

Modi’s political opponents, as well as organizations such as Human Rights Watch, have accused Modi’s government of targeting religious minorities, muzzling and prosecuting journalists, and using the tools of the state to punish political opponents. .

In contemporary India, “there is a confusion these days between power and force,” said Gandhi, whose grandmother, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was assassinated in 1984. His father, Rajiv Gandhi, was India’s Prime Minister from 1984 until his assassination in 1991. “Power and might are completely different things, but one way or another everyone is convinced that he s it’s the same thing,” said Gandhi. “Power is the language of truth. You can throw as much force against it as you want, and nothing will happen…. Force is directed against someone, and it is designed to repress.

“What we found back home (in India) is that the rules that were available to us in politics a few years ago were no longer available to us,” Gandhi said. “People think politics is just politicians talking, but there’s a whole infrastructure that supports politics – the police, the justice system, the idea that people have a voice. It is clear that they were under pressure, that they were under attack.

“All the instruments we needed to do politics in India were controlled by the BJP and the RSS (a Hindu-nationalist Indian paramilitary group),” he said.

The conference, “Rahul Gandhi: Towards Justice and a Democratic Future”, was organized by the University of Santa Cruz Center for South Asian Studies (CSAS).

Gandhi, in her onstage discussion with UCSC women’s studies professor Anjali Arondekar, founding co-director of the Center for South Asian Studies, underscored the limits of the BJP’s political brand.

“For a minute, I don’t believe the BJP can’t be defeated,” said Gandhi, who addressed the crowd as members of his security detail stood nearby. “As a political actor, I can see their enormous vulnerability. The main weakness of the BJP is the huge amount of inequality and suffering they cause. It’s at all levels. It’s the minorities, it’s the poor, it’s the small and medium enterprises. »

Arondekar said the interview with Gandhi reflects the Center for South Asian Studies’ commitment to dialogues between community members and UC Santa Cruz scholars doing important public research on issues of equity, inclusion and human rights. “We believe in creating dialogue and sanctuary, and that’s why our center focuses on issues of justice,” Arondekar said.

“The invitation (by word of mouth) which Mr. Gandhi has so generously accepted expands our vision of justice,” Arondekar said. “This is a unique opportunity to come together and talk about the perils and possibilities of a democratic future in an increasingly divided and authoritarian India.”

Gandhi, who received an enthusiastic response from the public in Santa Clara, spoke about the consequences of his expulsion from Parliament and the threats of arrest that were made against him, as well as a memorable march from the southern tip of the India to the city of Srinagar, a journey of 621 miles (1,000 kilometres.)

By taking this epic march, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi set out to demonstrate, in a very public way, that the authentic values ​​of the people of India, and in particular of its poor and disenfranchised people, have been distorted almost beyond from any recognition by biased media. coverage as well as an entrenched political infrastructure, he told the Santa Clara crowd.

“Words didn’t matter much, because…no matter what you tried to say, it would be reshaped, portrayed in a completely different way,” Gandhi said. “And the simple answer to that is to walk. It may sound strange, but it was incredibly profound, because as soon as we started walking, we discovered a completely different India. For me, it was a huge shock. »

“The strangest thing I’ve found is that in the 21st century now, people are really looking for action, affection and togetherness, and the impression they are given is the exact opposite,” said added Gandhi.

At one point Arondekar asked Gandhi how he was able to cope with the cold while wearing a flimsy shirt and avoiding jackets for the duration of his walk. He explained that it was a conscious choice. He met a group of children who were shaking because they didn’t have enough clothes. He and his staff bought jackets for the children, but he decided not to wear them himself. “If children can be in this cold without clothes, and I declare that I will try to represent them, then on what basis should I wear a sweater?”

He said the walk was meant as a physical demonstration of a core belief: “Most people think of love as a feeling. Love is not a feeling. Love is an action that generates a feeling. So if you act with love, the opposition has no choice.

In early March, Gandhi was found guilty of defamation over a speech he gave during the 2019 general election in which he compared Modi, his election rival, with two convicted felons who also bear the family name. from Modi, a common surname in India.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison, the maximum sentence, as well as a term that resulted in his expulsion from parliament.

He fought to have the verdict overturned. So far he has avoided prison, but the threat still looms. Modi’s supporters have claimed the sentence was fair, while his supporters call it a weaponization of the justice system against Modi’s rival.

In light of recent developments in Indian politics, Gandhi’s string of appearances in the United States has offered cause for hope, as well as the recent “wave of euphoria” following the opposition party’s triumph India in the Karnataka state elections, Arondekar said. In Karnataka, home to 65 million people, the election results have dealt a blow to Modi’s power and influence.

Arondekar noted that Gandhi’s Jodo Yatra served as “a huge source of inspiration” for many in the Indian diaspora who worried about the precariousness of democracy in India. “We have moved from a policy of disenchantment to engagement,” she said. However, Arondekar also pointed out the contradictions of present Indian politics, where the election victory in Karnataka has not eliminated structural violence against Muslim populations.

During the dialogue, Arondekar also pressed Gandhi on the escalation of sexual violence against women in India as well as the recent detention of some of India’s top female wrestlers after he accused the president of the Wrestling Foundation of India of sexual harassment.

Arondekar asked how Gandhi’s progressive vision might play out in electoral politics. Gandhi said Karnataka’s election is a good sign that these policies might change.

“Almost all poor voters in Karnataka voted for the Congress party, and one of the central things we face in India is the huge difference between the rich and the poor – a few people who have almost unlimited wealth and millions and millions of people in trouble.”

During the lecture, Anuradha Luther Maitra, a longtime trustee of the UCSC Foundation and former UC Santa Cruz professor who endowed a chair for the Center for South Asian Studies, asked Gandhi about the massive deficit of unemployment in India. “By a reasonable estimate, that’s about a hundred million jobs today,” she said. She also expressed deep concern for Indian education and health. “What would you do differently?” she asked.

Gandhi replied that unemployment in India is now a crisis that has spun out of control. “One of the main reasons for this unemployment has to do with the way the BJP concentrates wealth and power and wipes out small businesses,” Gandhi said. “The central problem is that in India we don’t respect skills.” He spoke of the skilled jeans makers in India who are now out of work “because we don’t tie capital to skill”. He also called for much greater public spending on education.

“Even how we teach and what we teach doesn’t make sense,” he said. “We don’t let our children question it. We make them memorize things. These are unfortunately cultural things. They evoke questions of caste and community.

Arondekar asked Gandhi what members of the Indian diaspora could do to support progressive politics in India, especially since the BJP enjoys wide support as well as financial support from members of the diaspora in the United States. and in the UK. “We are with you with love,” Arondekar asked. “Now give us a plan of action.”

“Express what India really is,” replied Gandhi. “Express what our philosophy is, what our history is, because often what the BJP does completely misrepresents what India is. We prioritize humility. All of our great leaders in India tended towards humility. Where is the humility in the BJP? They know everything, they understand everything. I think the most important thing… is not to respond to hate with hate. It drives them crazy. Do not respond to their wickedness and cruelty with wickedness and cruelty. There will be no end.