DeSantis fed up with Trump’s bizarre nickname, fusses over pronunciation of last name: ‘Juvenile’





It’s the latest flashpoint in the increasingly bitter war of words between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as they battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

On Wednesday night, as DeSantis took the stage for his fourth event in Iowa, Trump took aim at him on social media because of the different pronunciations of his name by governors.

“Have you heard that Rob DeSanctimonious wants to change his name again. He demands people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis. I actually like Da better, nicer flow, so I’m glad he changes it. He gets very upset when people, including reporters, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, he shouldn’t care, DeSanctimonious?” said Trump.

Media reports in recent days have highlighted how DeSantis has used two different pronunciations of his name in recent weeks, switching between “Deh-Santis” and “Dee-Santis.”

DESANTIS SAYS HE WILL COUNTERPEND TRUMP BUT AIM TO KEEP REJECTION ON POLITICS, NOT PERSONAL

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign event in Clive, Iowa on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DeSantis, in New Hampshire on Thursday morning, was asked during an appearance on the “Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath” radio show about Trump’s beatings.

“I think it’s so petty. I think it’s so juvenile. I don’t think that’s what voters want. And honestly, I think his conduct, which he’s been doing for years now, I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House right now. Because I think he’s alienated too many voters for things that really don’t matter. . So I’m not in the gutter for any of that,” DeSantis said.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S ON THE SIDE YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

“Now look, we have substantive differences and I think President Trump has done a lot of great things. I always give him credit for the great things he has done. But he attacks me on politics where we have a disagreement and I am the one who is in the right about it,” DeSantis added, pointing to disagreements in recent days between Trump and himself over his handling of the COVID crisis and Trump’s comments that the New York’s Andrew Cuomo did a better job than DeSantis, as well as disagreements over an immigration and border security measure backed by then-President Trump and ultimately opposed by Rep. the time. DeSantis.

Since declaring his candidacy for president last week, DeSantis has stepped up his counterattacks against Trump, who has lambasted his main rival for the GOP nomination for months.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 27, 2023. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump, who remains the frontrunner in the race for the GOP presidential nomination as he makes his third straight bid for the White House, has been targeting DeSantis since last fall. The former president, his political team and his allies have amplified their attacks over the past two months.

DeSantis had mostly resisted responding to Trump’s attacks until last week.

As he kicked off his first campaign as the 2024 candidate on Tuesday in Iowa, DeSantis began throwing punches aggressively during a question-and-answer session with reporters.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (Getty Images)

“So look, I’m going to respond to attacks,” DeSantis said as he kicked off a four-day swing through Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the first three states to open the presidential nomination calendar. republicans. “I will counterattack and I will fight back.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And on Thursday, in his New Hampshire radio interview, DeSantis said, “I think people want to see the stuff. I think it’s totally legit. But the childish name-calling and stuff. is not how I roll…I think it’s a distraction and I think it puts off voters How are we going to win independent voters in New Hampshire and other key states if we were to engage in this type of back and forth? I think voters have had enough. I think they want to hear about the issues the country is facing and how you can get results for them.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

