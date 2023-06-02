Politics
Boris Johnsons first-year pandemic WhatsApps not handed over to Covid inquiry
The spokesperson added that he had written to the inquiry offering to disclose unredacted material directly to him.
Unable to access the truth
It’s the latest farce to hit the inquiry, with accusations of a government cover-up fueling fears it won’t be able to uncover the truth about ministers’ failings and decisions during the pandemic.
A former Cabinet minister said: Boris has something to hide, and now the Cabinet Office seems to be getting involved. Who else has something to hide?
The Cabinet Office released documents on Thursday evening revealing that Mr Johnson had only submitted messages from May 2021, when he acquired a new phone.
A witness statement from Ellie Nicholson, Co-Director of the Public Inquiries Response Unit at the Cabinet Office, said: There are no WhatsApp communications until May 2021. I understand this is because In April 2021, in light of a high-profile security breach report, Mr Johnson implemented security advice regarding the mobile phone he had owned until then.
I understand that Mr. Johnson is in possession of this device and that it is a personal device.
His mobile number was discovered to have been accessible online for 15 years, according to the May 2021 report, after it was published at the bottom of a press release when he was a junior shadow minister.
She said the Cabinet Office asked Mr Johnson to hand over the phone and offered to have it assessed by security experts, but he did not.
Treasury attorney Parm Sahota described the government’s decision to take the investigation to court in a letter to Lady Hallett.
We consider that there are important questions of principle at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government, she said.
The request for unambiguously irrelevant documents is beyond the powers of the investigation. Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide documents that are not relevant to investigative work.
Full response to the government
This represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of government work. It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and the protection of their personal information.
A spokeswoman for the inquiry said she would give a full response to the government’s decision on Tuesday.
It also emerged on Thursday that Baroness Hallett had sent Mr Johnson 150 questions about his handling of the pandemic covering his use of WhatsApp and the scientific advice behind the lockdowns.
In a letter dated February 3, she asked him if he felt able to properly challenge the advice of government scientists urging him to shut down the country.
She cited reports that Mr Johnson felt he was manipulated during the first lockdown by Sage and asked if that had caused him to seek other opinions.
Baroness Hallett grilled him on the performance of Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, asking if he had any concerns about his performance.
The Telegraphs Lockdown Files revealed a slice of 100,000 WhatsApp messages sent between Mr Hancock and other ministers and officials at the height of the pandemic.
Lord Robin Butler, cabinet secretary from 1988 to 1998 and chairman of a 2004 review into the use of intelligence in the run-up to the war in Iraq, told the BBC that legal action could damage the relationship between the investigation and the government.
Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of Labor, said: After 13 years of Tory scandal, these latest smoke and mirror tactics only serve to undermine the Covid inquiry. The public deserves answers, not another cover-up.
The bereaved families could view the public inquiry as a whitewash and a cover-up if the government does not hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted documents, a legal team representing them has said.
