Erdogan’s supremacy | energy intelligence

This election was a bit of an ambush. Analysts’ consensus before the poll pointed to a defeat for Erdogan on the grounds that the government’s poor response to February’s deadly earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people, would be fatal to his re-election prospects. In the event, a critical number of voters, including inside the earthquake-affected area, decided that the incumbent was the candidate best equipped to lead the reconstruction effort.

If the earthquake didn’t hit it, the economy would, others predicted. The lira has gone through a cliff in recent years: five years ago the exchange rate was less than five liras to the dollar; now it is above 20. Inflation is galloping. But there are also positive stories. Inflation has improved, with April posting 42% from the horrendous 64% in 2022. And GDP growth of 11% in 2022 was the highest in a decade. Support from the Gulf and Russia in the form of financial assistance and deferred payment for gas imports, respectively, has been critical, and this assistance should be intensified.

Erdogan can also boast of a string of recent megaprojects from the Canaakale Bridge, connecting Europe and Asia across the Hellespont, to First Gas at Sakarya, the biggest gas project ever in Turkey. Imminent start of the first phase of 1.2 gigawatts of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, built by the Russian Rosatom.

Political Pillars: Russia and Energy

Erdogan’s handling of two key (and related) policy areas, Russia and energy, will be key to his success or failure over the next two years. The relationship between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is symbiotic. Putin is getting a trade lifeline and vital diplomatic support on key issues such as Sweden’s NATO membership. Turkey benefits from cheap Russian oil and the strategic leverage obtained by its Ukrainian policy of “dealing with both sides”.

Turkey’s imports of Russian crude have fallen somewhat since October’s record high of 476,000 barrels per day, but product flows have steadily increased, according to data firm Kpler. This has allowed Turkey to become a player in the black trade of Russian goods, according to traders. Erdogan’s Western critics accuse him of backing Putin. And certainly Russian financial and tourist flows, coupled with Akkuyu and a Moscow-backed Turkish plan to become a gas hub for Europe, fueled largely by Russian gas, point to greater dependence.

However, this addiction goes both ways. In truth, the Türkiye-Russia relationship is purely transactional. Turkish drones, supplied by a company run by Erdogan’s son-in-law, have been a key weapon in kyiv’s fight against Moscow. And if oil imports increase, gas flows decrease. In 2021, Russian gas held 44.9% of the Turkish gas import pie. Last year, that figure fell to 39.3%, before dropping to 33.9% in the first quarter of this year.

The fall appears to be driven by a new Turkish emphasis on LNG and diversification of supply. The Russian falls would have been even more dramatic had it not been for the start of Turkish monthly purchases of Russian LNG from last December. In recent months, Turkey has also launched LNG imports from Oman, Mozambique, Belgium and Indonesia. In the first quarter, LNG accounted for 42.4% of Turkey’s gas import mix, compared to 27.4% last year and only 24% in 2021. Turkey is also continuing its exploration and production activities national, Erdogan pledging to offer citizens a year of free gas from Sakarya.

new blood

A new cabinet is expected to be announced later this week. Former Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek is expected to return to government but as Vice President for Economic Affairs. The UK-educated former Merrill Lynch executive will improve government credibility and investor confidence, notes consultant Mustafa Oguz. The energy and foreign affairs ministries should also see the change, he adds. The deputy energy minister, Alparsalan Bayraktar, could take over at the energy ministry, the current minister Fatih Donmez having won a seat in parliament. Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin is likely to become foreign minister, says Oguz.

Defense Minister Hulusu Akar, an important figure in relations with NATO, should keep his post. The big question is what happens to the Home Office. Erdogan’s selection here will be a litmus test of how he sees his new administration. The next five years should also see Erdogan, who turns 70 next year, begin to put a succession plan in place. Selcuk Bayraktar, the architect of Turkey’s drone program, edged out Erdogan’s eldest son-in-law and former deputy prime minister, Berat Albayrak, as the chosen successor. It has proven itself and enjoys great popularity among the public, says Oguz.

National program

Three issues the economy, post-earthquake reconstruction and refugees will dominate Erdogan’s inbox ahead of local elections in March. Tourism typically gives Turkey’s economy a seasonal boost in the summer, but it will have to demonstrate both inflation and currency weakness, with the lira falling to record lows this week coming under control by the local elections in March 2024.

The need to focus on reconstruction will likely delay a decision on Erdogan’s controversial $9.2 billion Kanal Istanbul project to divert shipping traffic from the Bosphorus and central Istanbul.

If the opposition had won, Turkey would probably be a more democratic place, if nothing else due to the lack of a strong leader. But that would not necessarily have made the government more tolerant. As the second round vote on May 28 approaches, the opposition has pledged to deport all immigrants from Turkey. Erdogan was also forced to adopt a more anti-immigrant stance. During his victory speech, he said nearly 600,000 Syrian refugees had already returned voluntarily and that Turkey and Qatar were working together to return 1 million more within a year.