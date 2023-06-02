Will strengthen ties between India and Nepal, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Thursday vowed to resolve the vexed border dispute in a spirit of friendship even as the two sides signed several major pacts, including one on increasing the import of electricity from New Delhi from neighboring country to 10,000 megawatts in the next 10 years. In the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Prachanda, the Indian side agreed on the first trilateral power trade from Nepal to Bangladesh via India for up to 40 megawatts of power, a move which is seen as a milestone towards greater regional cooperation.

Modi said India will continue to strive to take the relationship with Nepal to the heights of the Himalayas. In total, India and Nepal signed seven pacts which included a revised transit treaty which was described by Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra as “a sort of one-generation deal” as it would give Nepal l access to India’s inland waterways for the first time. and is expected to contribute very significantly to the expansion of trade and investment ties.

The two sides also confirmed several new initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation in the fields of hydroelectric power, oil infrastructure, rail connectivity, cross-border payment systems and trade and investment within the framework of a futuristic approach aimed at broadening the overall trajectory of bilateral relations. In his statement to the media, Modi said he and Prachanda took many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a “super success” in the future.

“We will continue to strive to take our relationship to the heights of the Himalayas. And in that spirit, we will resolve all issues, whether border-related or any other issue,” Modi said in his statement to the media in attendance. of Prachanda. In his comments, the Nepalese prime minister said he and Modi had discussed the border issue.

“I urge Prime Minister Modi-ji to resolve the border issue through the established bilateral diplomatic mechanism,” he said.

Ties between the two countries were strained after Kathmandu released a new political map in 2020 showing three Indian territories – Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh – forming part of Nepal. India reacted strongly, calling it a “unilateral act” and warned Kathmandu that such an “artificial enlargement” of territorial claims would not be acceptable to it.