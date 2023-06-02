Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for technological self-sufficiency a decade ago, says speech in new book

President Xi Jinping determined as early as 2013 that China had no choice but to seek self-sufficiency in key technologies and that the country could rely on its socialist system to seek technological advantages, according to an internal speech made public. for the first time in a new book.

In remarks to science and technology delegates at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) meeting in 2013, Xi said China’s growth over the previous three decades was the result of the importation and exploitation of foreign and “used” technologies of the last industrial revolution. , which would put China at a disadvantage.

“By staying on the beaten path, China would not only suffer from greater technological gaps [with the world’s advanced levels]but also being trapped at the bottom of the global industrial production value chain,” Xi said in the speech, which was included in the book titled On technological autonomy and self-improvementa compendium of Xi’s remarks on the subject from 2013 to 2022.

“Amid increasingly intense global competition for comprehensive national strength, we don’t have many options but to take the path of self-sustaining innovation,” Xi said.

China’s public debate on economic security has gained prominence in recent years, after the Sino-American tech war and Washington’s tech restrictions laid bare the risks of depending on key supplies from abroad.

The internal speech was delivered by Xi on March 4, 2013, just 10 days before his election as president of China. At the time, state media reported on the CPPCC event, but only a summary of Xi’s speech had previously been published.

The newly released transcript of Xi’s speech offers insight into the thinking of the leader of the world’s second-largest economy. Xi’s message of technological self-sufficiency and the need for China to control “basic technologies” is a recurring theme throughout the book.

“Historical facts have shown that a big economy does not mean a powerful economy. If a country consistently lags behind others, the fundamental reason is that its technology lags behind,” Xi said.

Xi’s speech was delivered years before the United States sanctioned Chinese tech companies such as ZTE and Huawei Technologies Co, and the message was further vindicated later after Washington imposed sweeping export restrictions on Chinese access to advanced chip technologies.

In his 2013 speech, Xi also appeared to invoke China’s “century of humiliation”, saying the country’s “technological backwardness” was the reason it had been “beaten” by other powers. “This lesson is too deep to be forgotten. We must keep it firmly in mind,” he said.

In his speech, Xi called on the nation to pool resources to help make breakthroughs in key technologies, while championing the advantages of the country’s socialist system, which he said has enabled China to “pooling our strengths to accomplish great things”.

“In the past, we relied on this to successfully develop our nuclear weapons, missiles and artificial satellites. In the future, we will also rely on this to drive innovation,” Xi said.

In 1960, China successfully tested its first locally-made ground-launched missile under the direction of Qian Xuesen, who had been one of the top missile scientists in the United States. Qian, who returned to China after being accused of being a communist sympathizer, later played a key role in the country’s nuclear bomb testing and led a task force that built and launched China’s first artificial satellite in China. 1970.

Most of the speeches and articles in the book have already been published by Chinese state media. The full transcript of Xi’s speech at a cybersecurity conference in 2016 has been reposted, in which he urged the country’s big tech companies to team up like US tech giants Microsoft and Intel have done. in the 1990s, to form a Chinese version of the so-called “Wintel”. ” ecosystem.

“An important reason [why China lags behind] is that our key companies have failed to create synergies like Microsoft, Intel, Google and Apple have,” Xi said during remarks at the cybersecurity and information conference.

