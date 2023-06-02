DeSantis rips Trump to NH over ‘juvenile’ insults





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripped 2024 Republican front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday over the former president’s habit of insulting, saying the trait was one of the reasons he doesn’t is not in the White House now.

I think it’s so small. I think it’s so juvenile. I don’t think that’s what voters want, DeSantis, 44, told New Hampshire radio host Jack Heath on the second full day of his post-campaign kickoff tour of the first states to vote.

And honestly, I think his conduct — which he’s been doing for years now — I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now, because I think he has alienated too many voters for things that really don’t matter,” the governor said. keep on going. “So I’m not in the gutter with all of this.

DeSantis went on to point out substantial differences between him and Trump, including ex-presidents siding with Andrew Cuomo in New York over which governor handled the COVID-19 pandemic better in their state.

He says Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York has handled COVID better than Florida under my watch, and yet people have fled Cuomo’s lockdowns to come to Florida in the tens of thousands, probably hundreds of thousands, he said. Republican presidential hopeful.

He also attacked me for opposing an immigration amnesty bill, he added. I opposed it because I stood for America First principles.

Trump, 76, took to his Truth Social account on Wednesday night to poke fun at DeSantis and claim the Florida governor has decided to change the pronunciation of his name.

Have you heard that Rob DeSanctimonious wants to change his name again. He demands people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis, the former president said on his social media platform.

I actually like Da better, nicer flow, so I’m glad he’s changing it. He gets very upset when people, including journalists, don’t pronounce him correctly. So he shouldn’t care, DeSanctimonious?

The ex-commander in chief kept the flood of insults going by posting an article referencing DeSantis as a counterfeit Trump as well as a statement by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) attacking the governor for his ingratitude after Trump endorsed his first gubernatorial campaign in 2018.

Another article joked about the weight of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christies, sharing a tweet from Trump ally Roger Stone about the future Republican nominee.

@ChrisChristie needs to run. Not for the president. He just needs to run, Stone said on Twitter above a looming photo of Christie, which Trump reposted to Truth Social.

Christie, who plans to announce his campaign Tuesday in New Hampshire, will join Trump, DeSantis, former South Carolina governor and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R -SC), conservative radio host Larry Former and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, among others, in the primary.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are also expected to launch their campaigns next week.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has not yet announced whether he will run in 2024.

Trump leads the GOP primary field with about 53% support, followed by DeSantis at about 22%, according to the RealClearPolitics poll average.

