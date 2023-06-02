India’s united opposition can beat Modi in 2024: Rahul Gandhi

Text size





India’s leading opposition figure, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stranglehold on Indian society, but said he believed the opposition can beat the ruling party in the 2024 election.

Gandhi, who was speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, is a member of the Congress Party and was expelled from the Indian parliament after being found guilty of defamation in March for remarks made during a 2019 election campaign.

“I think the Congress Party will do very well in the next election. I think it will surprise people,” he said, before referring to Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Just do the math, a united opposition will defeat the BJP by itself.”

He accused the BJP leader of polarizing and dividing Indian society, and of orchestrating an “institutional capture” in his country.

Modi and his BJP party support Hindu hegemony in India, the world’s most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, a diversity of faiths and a secular constitution.

But according to Gandhi, the ruling party favored “a crackdown on the institutional framework that allowed India to speak, that allowed Indians to negotiate.”

Gandhi’s visit to the United States comes just weeks before President Modi’s state visit on June 22, when he will be greeted with great fanfare at the White House.

With his libel conviction and subsequent loss on appeal in April, Gandhi lost the legal right to participate further in politics.

Gandhi, a leading figure in his opposition party, claimed his “disqualification” was actually “an advantage”.

“It allows me to completely redefine myself. I think they gave me a gift, frankly. They don’t realize it, but they did it,” he added, lamenting that ” thousands and thousands of votes (…) submission.”

Gandhi was found guilty of defamation after saying that “all thieves have Modi as their surname”.

He was sentenced to two years in prison by a court but is currently free on bail.

The sentence renders Gandhi ineligible, barring him from sitting in parliament or standing in the 2024 general election, which Modi’s BJP party is expected to win by a large margin.

Gandhi is the scion of a political dynasty, the son of Rajiv (and Sonia) Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi and great-grandson of independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru, all former prime ministers.

His Congress party is a political movement that once dominated Indian political life but has now been considerably reduced in weight, while Modi’s nationalist party has conquered the country’s Hindu majority.

