Time’s UP: Deadline for ministers to hand over Boris Johnson’s Covid notes to inquiry passes

The Government must go to court to try to avoid being forced to hand over Boris Johnson’s Covid-era notes and messages to the official pandemic inquiry.

The Cabinet Office said it would seek judicial review of an order requiring the documents to be seen unredacted, on grounds of confidentiality and scope, arguing that some of them are irrelevant.

Yesterday he was given a 16 hour deadline to comply with a directive from the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett.

Mr Johnson himself said he wanted the WhatsApp messages and notebooks handed over to the investigation.

But in a letter to the inquiry, published this afternoon, the Cabinet Office said: ‘(We have) today applied for leave to bring judicial review.

“We do so with regret and with the assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the question of jurisdiction in question is determined by the courts, in particular if the investigation has the power to compel the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously irrelevant to the work of Inquirys, including personal communications and matters unrelated to the government’s handling of Covid.

“We consider that there are important questions of principle at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government.”

This afternoon, Rishi Sunak said he was “confident” in the government’s position.

Mr Johnsonyesterday handed over all the documents requested by the chairman of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, to the Cabinet Office and urged that they be passed on to her.

In a look at the Government, Mr Johnson was said to have been ‘perfectly happy for the Inquiry to have access to this material in the form required’.

But interviewed in Moldova this afternoon, just 45 minutes before the deadline, Mr Sunak said he repeated the government’s argument that it had already shared enough data.

“I think it’s really important that we learn the lessons of Covid so that we can be better prepared for the future,” he said.

“We do this in a spirit of rigor but also transparency and candor. We have cooperated – the government has cooperated fully with the investigation to date, turning over tens of thousands of documents, and we will continue to comply, of course, with the law, cooperate in the investigation.

“We are confident in our position but are carefully considering the next steps.”

The Cabinet Office is refusing to provide all of the former Prime Minister’s WhatsApp messages and logs to Baroness Hallett on the grounds that it would be a ‘serious invasion of privacy’. He said the investigation “does not have the power to request unambiguously irrelevant information that is beyond the scope of this investigation.”

However, Mr Johnson’s allies also criticized Baroness Hallett for her request.

Former Tory cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said the inquiry ‘must be into systems of government, not an individual’, as there was no point ‘trying to shift blame’.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the survey needed to answer “why were we prepared for the wrong kind of pandemic, were the lockdowns proportionate and how can we do better next time around”. These are the three questions. What Boris Johnson said to his great-aunt on WhatsApp messages seems to me to be of very little relevance to anyone.

The decision to publish his messages and notes from Mr Johnson will likely be seen as an attempt to put pressure on Rishi Sunak and his deputy Oliver Dowden.

Mr Dowden has faced allegations from Mr Johnson’s allies that he may have been involved in a decision to refer new Partygate allegations about the former prime minister to the police. A friend of Mr Johnson’s suggested that ‘WhatsApps the government really doesn’t want to disclose is Sunak’s’, a claim denied by No 10.

Lord Saville, who led the inquiry into Bloody Sunday, today said Baroness Hallett was best placed to decide what information was relevant to her examination of the pandemic.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lord Saville said: ‘Who should decide what is relevant or not? In my opinion, at first glance at least, it is Lady Hallett.

“She is in charge of the investigation, one of her duties is to do a meticulous job. It is up to her to decide if something is relevant or not. If she looks at something and decides it’s irrelevant, there’s no reason to post it.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said last night: ‘All Boris Johnson’s documents, including WhatsApp and notebooks requested by the inquiry, have been handed over to the Cabinet Office in full and in unredacted form.

“Mr Johnson urges the Cabinet Office to release it urgently to the inquiry. The Cabinet Office has had access to this material for several months.

The spokesman added: ‘Mr Johnson would immediately disclose this directly to the inquiry if asked.’ Although he understands the government’s position and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy that the inquiry has access to these documents in the form it requires.

“Mr. Johnson has cooperated fully with the investigation since the beginning of this process and continues to do so. Indeed, he established the inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to contribute to his important work.

Mr Johnson’s decision to hand over the material will add pressure on the Cabinet Office, with Downing Street already forced to deny claims of a ‘cover-up’ amid criticism over the public row with the inquiry.

Whitehall officials fear setting a precedent by handing over all requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding which material is relevant.

Refusing to comply with the demand to hand over the documents which include text conversations between Mr Johnson and a host of government figures, including Mr Sunak, could lead to a legal battle with the investigation.

But Whitehall officials hope a compromise can be reached before the 4pm deadline to avoid the need for a damaging legal battle with the inquiry, which has been set up to examine the pandemic and the government’s response. to this one.

According to the notice requesting the unredacted messages, the inquiry calls for conversations between Mr Johnson, former No 10 adviser Henry Cook and a host of government figures, officials and civil servants.

The list includes Mr Sunak, Dominic Cummings, Matt Hancock, Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the government intended to “continue to be absolutely transparent and candid” and had already provided “55,000 documents, eight witness statements and statements of company witnesses” to the investigation.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: “Rishi Sunak must now confirm that he will deliver all messages requested by the Covid investigation. He can no longer use Boris Johnson as an excuse to avoid handing over vital evidence.

The standoff comes after Mr Johnson became furious when it emerged the Cabinet Office had handed over extracts from his Prime Minister’s diaries to police without telling him.

The department referred the former prime minister to two forces last month over diary entries showing he had been visited by colleagues and friends at Checkers and No 10 when pandemic lockdown rules were in effect. place.

Jeremy Quin, the Paymaster General, is also said to have approved handing over documents to the House of Commons Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about Partygate. Mr Johnson’s allies said he had received legal advice that none of the visits breached Covid rules. He threatened to sue the government.