Now that Erdogan is firmly in power, what is Israel’s Turkish dilemma?
Just over two weeks after winning the last election in November, Benjamin Netanyahu received a phone call from Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was online for the first call between the two leaders in more than nine years.
In a statement released by Netanyahu’s office, the new prime minister said he agreed with Erdogan to work together to launch a new era in Turkey-Israel relations and after Erdogan’s victory in the second round of elections on Sunday, this new era has come now.
Both leaders are now firmly in their leadership roles as strong as they can be in the Israeli political system and both now have the opportunity to confront some of the tough and difficult issues on their country’s common agenda. The first and most important is gas.
With Erdogan now in office for five years and possibly more, Jerusalem expects it to be only a matter of time before he invites Netanyahu for a visit to Ankara. This is where he will want to discuss ways to get his hands on gas from Israel and serve as the main energy conduit from the eastern Mediterranean to mainland Europe.
In Israel, there is already a debate in government and defense circles about what to do, whether the country can rely on Turkey and whether it is safe to put its gas in the hands of a a man who, not so long ago, was one of the most vile and vocal anti-Semites in the world.
It would be a huge mistake to send the gas through Turkey and put your finger on the Israeli tap, says a former senior defense official who until not too long ago was intimately involved in Israeli-Turkish relations.
The worry in Israel is that Erdogan hasn’t really changed. They remember the man who in 2009 walked off the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos so he wouldn’t have to share it with Shimon Peres or compared Israeli operations in Gaza to Nazi atrocities. What has changed, according to some officials, is simply a geopolitical understanding that Turkey needs Israel to increase Ankara’s value in Europe and, therefore, lift the local and ailing Turkish economy.
Three options for the Israeli Prime Minister
AT THE MOMENT, there are three options on the table between which Netanyahu must decide. The first is the much-vaunted EastMed pipeline which would be approximately 1,900 km long. and connecting gas fields in Israeli, Greek and Cypriot economic waters and transporting them to mainland Europe. Former Likud minister Yuval Steinitz was the main proponent of the plan and for years it seemed viable, helping Jerusalem forge closer ties with Nicosia and Athens.
The problem is that despite all the discussions and meetings that led to this idea, it did not move forward, mainly due to the price of such a long pipeline that would reach over 6 billion dollars and take years to arise at the bottom of the Mediterranean. .
Despite skepticism, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was in Nicosia recently for a meeting with his Cypriot and Greek counterparts during which the trio discussed the pipeline project. In addition, the Italian parliament’s foreign affairs committee called on the government to help promote the initiative, in which major Italian energy company Edison plans to invest.
The second option, deemed more feasible, is the construction of a shorter undersea pipeline that would connect the Israeli gas fields to Vassilikos, Cyprus, where a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is currently in the final stages of completion. . There, Israeli gas can be liquefied, loaded onto ships and then shipped to Europe. Indeed, it is a shorter model than the one Israel currently uses in Egypt, where it already delivers gas which is then liquefied in Damietta and shipped, albeit on a longer route to Europe.
And then there is the Turkish proposal. On the one hand, it is attractive because a new gas pipeline would give Israel direct access to the Southern Corridor gas pipeline which already crosses Turkey and connects the Caucasus to Europe. This would provide Israel with a clear path to Europe without having to travel 1,900 km. set of pipes on the seabed. One challenge, which has yet to be resolved, would be to get Cyprus, a country in conflict with Turkey, to agree to run a pipe connecting Israeli gas fields to Turkey through its territorial waters.
Europe is pushing for an answer and is seeking to start working on one of three options as soon as possible with the aim of seeing some Israeli gas arrive on the continent by 2026 or 2027. As the war in Ukraine is still raging, Europe does not want to have to depend on a single source for its energy supply again. He wants diversity and that’s something he can get from Israel.
And this is where Erdogan comes into play. Can Israel trust him and can Israeli-Turkish relations return to what they were? Until 2009, for example, Israeli Air Force planes regularly trained in Turkish airspace and Israeli defense companies sold billions of dollars worth of technology to the Turkish military. Can this covenant be restored?
There is no clear answer, and Israel will have to tread carefully. On the one hand, putting the future of its gas exports in the hands of a man who deliberately soured relations is not the smartest move. Beyond the risk, it will also undermine Israel’s close ties with Greece and Cyprus.
On the other hand, rejecting the offer could put Turkish-Israeli relations, which only recently began to thaw, back on freeze. Could this be an opportunity for Israel to renew close relations with a regional superpower and member of NATO?
The writer is the former editor of the Jerusalem Post.
