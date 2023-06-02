Trump plans 2024 fundraising swing with event at his golf course





Former President Donald Trump follows his second shot during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on May 25, 2023.

Rob Carr | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is kicking off a fundraiser this month that will kick off in the key state of Georgia and include an event at his New Jersey golf club, according to event invites obtained by CNBC.

Trump jumps onto the fundraising circuit days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis entered the primary and managed to raise just over $8 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign, according to his team. At least some of that money was raised by a group of well-to-do consolidators who made calls for the DeSantis campaign on launch day from the Four Seasons hotel in Miami.

The Trump campaign is asking bundlers to raise up to $1 million, according to a registration form that allows fundraisers to choose a bundler program. Those who raise $1 million are part of the Ultra MAGA program, according to the form. Donors who help the campaign raise $250,000 fall into the Team Trump 2024 category. A campaign consolidator voluntarily helps raise funds for the desired candidate running for office through phone calls or other forms awareness.

The Trump campaign did not respond when asked who is banding together for his final run for president. A wave of former big Trump donors, including Blackstone CEO and former Trump supporter Steve Schwarzman, have distanced themselves from the former president since the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters then-president stormed the Capitol.

Trump leads DeSantis in an Early Morning Consult survey tracker by 34 percentage points. He has kept a strong grip on the Republican Party even as he faces multiple criminal investigations, including probes related to plans to void the 2020 election.

Trump’s fundraising efforts this month will include a trip to Georgia, where he will speak at the state’s Republican convention on June 10. The invite asks donors to give $23,200, with the funds going to the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee. This committee raises funds for the Trump campaign and its affiliate political action committee, Save America.

The $23,200 allows donors to take a photo with Trump and sit in what the invite calls VIP seating. It has similar fundraising events in June that coincide with Republican Party meetings, including one in the swing state of Michigan on June 25.

In mid-June, Trump turned to one of his own properties to help raise funds for his campaign: his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to an invitation.

The June 13 fundraiser calls for raising or donating $100,000 to the Trump Save America joint fundraising committee. This amount allows donors to have a “private candlelight dinner with President Donald J. Trump” and join a VIP reception with “elected officials and special guests.”

Attendees at the General Reception can donate $1,000.

A joint fundraising committee that helped raise money for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee spent more than $70,000 at the golf club during the 2020 election cycle, according to data from the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/01/trump-plans-2024-fundraising-swing-with-event-at-his-golf-course.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos