This is the meaning of the word Cawe-Cawe that Jokowi calls





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has declared that he will participate in the 2024 elections. This was stated during his meeting with national media editors at the presidential palace on Monday (29/5/2023). So what does the term “cawe-cawe” mean? UGM linguistics professor Prof. I Dewa Putu Wijana said that “cawe-cawe” comes from Javanese, which was absorbed into Indonesian. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Cawe-cawe is a Javanese word meaning ‘to participate in the management of something’,” Putu said on Friday (06/02/2023). Quoting fromDetik.com He explained that the meaning of ‘cawe-cawe’ is neutral. The use of this word is commonly used in all activities. “Its meaning is neutral, it can be used for any meaning,” he said. Pictured: President Joko Widodo leads Pancasila’s birth day ceremony in Jakarta. (YouTube/President’s Secretariat)

He illustrated the use of the word cawe-cawe, such as "I want cawe-cawe to help my mother in the kitchen (I want to help my mother in the kitchen. I cawe-cawe join macul (I join menkakul))," he said. In the context in which it was used by Jokowi, Putu did not deny that the use of the word 'cawe-cawe', which was previously neutral, could change. especially in politics. "Jokowi used the term in the sense of participating in the handling of political issues. Now, in its current usage, the word which was initially neutral allows for negative undertones. Especially when voiced by Jokowi's political opponents," said he declared. Previously, the Presidential Palace provided an explanation for the Head of State's statement that he would participate in the cawe-cawe for the country in the election. There are 5 contexts described. First, Jokowi wants to ensure that the 2024 concurrent elections can be held in a democratic, honest and fair manner. Secondly, Jokowi has an interest in conducting elections properly and safely, without leaving social polarization or conflict in society. Third, Jokowi wants national leaders in the future to be able to oversee and pursue strategic policies such as the construction of the archipelago's national capital, downstream, clean energy transition, etc. Fourth, Jokowi hopes that all participants in the elections can compete in a free and fair manner, which is why the Head of State will maintain the neutrality of TNI, Polri and ASN. "The President wants voters to receive quality information and news about election participants and the electoral process to strengthen the government's ability to prevent fake news/hoaxes, the negative impact of AI, and campaigns. via social media/online," the presidential palace wrote.



