David Sacks wants to help Ron DeSantis against Donald Trump





Zenefits CEO David Sacks speaks at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, California.

Paul Chinn | San Francisco Chronicle | Hearst Diaries via Getty Images

Venture capitalist and PayPal CEO David Sacks had a bunch of cash to roll out at the start of the 2022 midterm campaign, and he wanted to figure out the best ways to help Republicans up and down the ballot.

So he called Caroline Wren for advice, according to people familiar with the matter.

Wren is a former Republican fundraiser who raised money for former President Donald Trump’s failed 2020 campaign. She also reportedly helped raise money to support the pro-Trump rally that took place on January 6, 2021, before hundreds of then-president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Sacks asked Wren how Republicans plan to push back against well-funded Democratic-aligned nonprofits, according to a person with direct knowledge of the call. Some of these nonprofits, for example, are funded by billionaire George Soros. Wren told Sacks that Republicans had fallen behind in building and funding a formidable network of nonprofits that could boost the GOP in the election, the person said. These people and a few others in this story spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

Federal Election Commission records show Sacks donated more than $1 million during the 2022 election cycle, with many of his big checks going to political action committees that backed Republicans. Sacks also helped create a 501(c)(4) nonprofit to exert political influence, the Puck news outlet previously reported.

These moves and his recent support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, including hosting the candidate’s Twitter launch event, demonstrate how Sacks is striving to become a GOP kingmaker. Peter Thiel, a big donor from previous election cycles who worked with Sacks at PayPal during the dot-com era, said he would not help individual candidates in the 2024 election.

Sacks also backed the Democrats. Recently, he donated and hosted a fundraiser for Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, whose district includes Silicon Valley. Khanna’s office did not make him available for interview, but the lawmaker said in a statement to CNBC that he was aligned with Sacks on “stopping defense contractor price gouging and defense of Americans’ First Amendment rights”.

But with Democratic President Joe Biden in the White House, Sacks has positioned himself as a vocal GOP booster ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

The investor has a long resume in technology and entertainment. After leaving PayPal, he founded enterprise collaboration platform Yammer which Microsoft acquired in 2012 for $1.2 billion, then served as CEO of HR startup Zenefits during a troubled time for that company. . He also produced the 2005 film, “Thank You for Smoking,” about a trio of lobbyists working for the tobacco, alcohol and gun industries.

But Sacks never had the influence or money of Thiel or Elon Musk, another former PayPal executive and friend.

“It does seem like you have a guy who has lived in the shadow of peers who are heavily engaged and vocal and he, like many of us, thinks government can be better. So he has found a clear path and enjoy stardom,” a veteran venture capital executive told CNBC.

Sacks did not respond to CNBC’s email requesting answers to more than a dozen questions. A DeSantis campaign spokesperson did not return a request for comment ahead of publication.

A spokeswoman for Sacks later told CNBC that the venture capitalist veteran did not recall the conversation with Wren.

The DeSantis Engine

According to Julie Samuels, president of tech advocacy group Tech:NYC, widespread anti-Trump sentiment in the tech community may be driving Sacks and fellow venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale’s support for DeSantis.

“There’s still a feeling in many tech circles that you can’t be a Trump supporter in ‘polite’ circles,” Samuels said. DeSantis’ appearance with tech executives may help him with younger voters.

“And if DeSantis is part of a segment of the tech community, then he really positions himself as younger and hipper than Trump, and that’s where I think he sees his way from here,” he said. Samuels said.

A few months before the first primaries, Trump is the undisputed leader in the first primary polls, well ahead of DeSantis. Morning Consult’s latest primary tracker shows the former president with a 34 percentage point lead over the governor of Florida.

Sacks’ 2022 efforts included donating just over $300,000 to the Purple Good Government PAC, according to FEC records. This group, in turn, sent $100,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, which supported DeSantis’ successful run for re-election in Florida. Sacks also donated $50,000 to the pro-DeSantis group last cycle, according to Florida campaign records.

The FEC does not track donor contributions to nonprofit advocacy groups that may also support candidates. Last year, Sacks launched a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group called Purple Action Inc. that would “seek to influence the world of politics and politics,” Puck reported.

Sacks, according to Puck, is one of the directors of the group. This non-profit organization will not be required to publicly disclose its donors.

PAC and lobbying links

FEC records show the Purple Good Government PAC is still active, indicating it may end up backing DeSantis for president. The PAC saw its greatest individual contributions from Sacks and his wife.

The group has quietly assembled a team of influential consultants, some of whom have ties to the Republican Party.

The PAC also paid off a little-known limited liability company called Bay Strategies. Documents filed by the FEC indicate that the Purple Good Government paid Bay Strategies approximately $16,000 in the 2022 cycle for “consulting services” and “political strategy advice.” These filings do not say who runs the LLC.

Stewart Hall and Jill Kendrick, two of the consultants who helped launch Bay Strategies, have ties to powerful lobbying boutique Crossroads Strategies and Public Policy Holding Co., according to business records obtained by CNBC.

The Crossroads Hall co-founder, who was once an aide to former Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., lobbies through the organization for big companies like Altria Group, AT&T, Boeing, General Electric and Hearst Corp., according to nonpartisan monitoring group OpenSecrets. A 2016 business registration form filed in Washington, DC lists Hall as “governor” of Bay Strategies.

Hall is also CEO of Public Policy Holding Co., a company that bills itself as “a premier group of consulting firms specializing in government relations, public relations, strategic research, local influence and campaign solutions. digital”. Consulting firms include Crossroads Strategies and Forbes Tate Partners, according to the company’s website.

According to train.

Kevin McGrann, lobbyist at government relations juggernaut Forbes Tate Partners, is also linked to Bay Strategies, according to Hall.

McGrann, who also worked for former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, “primarily helps Sacks with machinery and compliance,” according to Puck. As a registered lobbyist for Forbes Tate, McGrann currently represents AT&T, the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts and United Wholesale Mortgage, according to OpenSecrets.

Hall has lobbied this year on issues related to banking, aerospace, homeland security, telecommunications and trade, according to OpenSecrets. McGrann has worked on issues related to media information, finance, telecommunications and consumer product security, says OpenSecrets.

Other Forbes Tate lobbyists represent SpaceX, Musk’s space exploration company. Musk was a senior PayPal executive with Thiel when Sacks worked there, and Musk tapped Sacks to help run Twitter after its $44 billion acquisition last year, CNBC reported.

Hall referred questions about Bay Strategies to McGrann, whom Hall said in an email “is involved in this work” with the Purple Good Government PAC. Kendrick and McGrann did not return requests for comment.

In the shadow of the valley

The bags could help fill the financial void left by Thiel, the billionaire investor and top Facebook backer who was a key Trump booster in 2016.

Thiel gave $35 million to Republican causes in the 2022 election cycle, making him the 10th-ranked donor in the country, according to OpenSecrets.

The Silicon Valley titan said in a recent podcast with conservative commentator Bari Weiss that he isn’t getting involved in helping candidates in the 2024 election. Yet Thiel said in that same interview that he believes DeSantis could be a great president and that he would support him in the general election if he became the Republican nominee.

When CNBC asked if he would support DeSantis, a spokesperson for Thiel told CNBC, “Peter never planned to financially support any contestants in 2024.”

Sacks has already turned to his network in the tech community, which includes Musk, as well as the “All-In Podcast” featuring Sacks and fellow tech investors Jason Calacanis, David Friedberg and Chamath Palihapitiya, to help promote the candidates he likes.

Sacks hosted the Twitter Spaces event in May with Musk and DeSantis as the governor of Florida officially announced his candidacy for president. Although the event suffered delays due to technical difficulties, the DeSantis team says they ended up raising just over $8 million in the first 24 hours of the campaign.

Sacks also opened his sphere of influence to other politicians. The “All-In Podcast” featured Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Kennedy episode has over 500,000 views on YouTube, making it the best episode of this year.

Before Kennedy came on the podcast, Sacks said in a previous episode that he “supported” the long-term nominee over Biden. A recent CNN poll has Kennedy with 20% support among Democratic and Democrat voters. Biden had 60% support among that cohort in the same survey.

The “All-In” team also discussed the possibility of bringing GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the show. And Sacks said on a recent episode that he plans to ask the DeSantis campaign to get the governor of Florida to accept an interview.

Calacanis, the podcast’s co-host, suggested during the episode that donations from Sacks to support DeSantis should help the group secure an interview with the governor of Florida.

“Whoa, whoa whoa! You put in 150 cents to get him here,” Calacanis told Sacks.

CNBC’s Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

