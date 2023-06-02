Boris Johnson claims spies told him not to turn on old phone with pre-May 2021 WhatsApp messages

Security services told Boris Johnson not to switch on his personal phone after his number was posted online, meaning his WhatsApp messages from the height of the pandemic cannot be found, it has emerged.

The ex-PM kept his personal phone number which he had had for over a decade when he entered No 10 and it was on this number and this device that crucial messages were sent so that the Covid pandemic was unfolding in 2020.

The Cabinet Office revealed on Thursday that in the cache of thousands of WhatsApp messages handed over by Mr Johnson’s office this week, there is no content older than May 2021.

In a new twist, Mr Johnson wrote to Covid Inquiry chair Baroness Hallett, offering the full unredacted WhatsApp messages post May 2021, along with his 25 notebooks, directly to his team despite the legal action by the government that resisted the transfer.

Mr Johnson handed over the documents to the Cabinet Office on Wednesday, before the government launched a judicial review to try to block the disclosure of unredacted messages from all key figures, including Rishi Sunak and other serving ministers.

The Lady Halletts Inquiry has requested WhatsApps from Mr Johnson from January 2020, hoping they will provide insight into how he and his government have responded to the virus.

But during a major security breach in May 2021, it was reported that his number was readily available on the internet, in a think tank press release from around 2006.

Security officials told Mr Johnson to turn the device off and never turn it back on in case it could be hacked by hostile actors, I understand. This means that historical messages from 2020 and early 2021 are no longer available for search and the phone is not active.

The former Prime Minister, who is still in possession of the device, has no objection to handing over the contents of the phone to the investigation, providing security officials and technical support can be offered by the Cabinet Office to ensure that messages can be retrieved without compromising security.

Sources close to Mr Johnson said the Cabinet Office had long been aware of the status of that phone.

Ellie Nicholson, head of the Cabinet Office, which tried to obtain Mr Johnson’s data, said in a statement: The WhatsApp material [from Mr Johnson] is being reviewed for national security sensitivities and unambiguously irrelevant material and appropriate redactions are applied.

In this document, there are no WhatsApp communications before May 2021. I understand this is because in April 2021, in light of a highly publicized security breach, Mr. Johnson implemented security advice regarding the mobile phone he had had up to that date. time.

I understand that Mr. Johnson is in possession of this device and that it is a personal device. On May 31, the Cabinet Office spoke to Mr Johnson’s legal representatives asking them to check with Mr Johnson that he was in possession of the phone and to confirm this to the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office explained that if the phone could be passed on to the government, it could be assessed by security experts.

On the morning of June 1, the Cabinet Office emailed seeking a response. We have not yet received a concrete answer. As the Cabinet Office is not, I understand, in possession of the phone, any material stored on the phone is not in its possession or control.

In a letter to Lady Hallett on Thursday evening, Mr Johnson offered to hand over all of his unredacted documents directly to his investigation team.

He said: I want to make it clear to you personally and at your request that I am more than happy to deliver the relevant WhatsApps and notebooks you have requested in an unredacted form.

Mr Johnson said that while he agreed with the Cabinet Office position that, in principle, advice to ministers should not be made public, I see no reason why the inquiry should not be able to content himself with the contents of my own WhatsApps and notebooks, and check relevant WhatsApp conversations (about 40 of them) for anything he deems relevant to the Covid investigation.