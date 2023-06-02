Trump wants new judge in New York criminal case





Trump appears virtually at second New York hearing

Trump appears virtually at second hearing of criminal case in New York 03:16

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking the judge handling his New York criminal case to recuse himself, citing what a spokesperson called “significant conflicts”.

The motion for Judge Juan Merchan to step down, which is not yet publicly available, is the latest effort by Trump’s team to have another judge preside over the case. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

His team has already filed paperwork seeking to transfer the case to federal court, a move opposed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case against Trump centers on an alleged effort to cover up a ‘silent’ payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels made days before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors said evidence in the case includes recordings showing a scheme to hide the source of the payments and recordings, including that of Trump and a witness.

A Trump campaign spokesperson claimed in a statement that Merchan’s “significant conflicts” include her daughter’s work for a Democratic consulting firm.

“The judge’s daughter stands to benefit significantly financially from a decision her father may make as a result of his direct efforts with Joe Biden’s campaign,” the spokesperson said, who also cited a pair of donations – totaling $35 – which Merchan made to Democratic groups during the 2020 Election Cycle.

Last year, Merchan presided over the trial of two Trump Organization companies that were found guilty of 17 counts related to criminal tax evasion. The spokesperson said Trump’s motion accused Merchan of encouraging the key prosecution witness in the case, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, to testify against the companies.

Weisselberg was charged with the companies involved in the case, but pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors. The 75-year-old was recently released after serving 100 days in New York’s Rikers Island prison. Bragg’s office has shown renewed interest in getting more cooperation from Weisselberg, according to a source familiar with his legal situation, and noting that additional charges related to alleged misrepresentations may be on the table.

A lawyer from Weisselberg could not be reached.

