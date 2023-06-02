Lots of numbers Give feedback Jokowi Cawe-cawe

Politics
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Recently, the term “Cawe-cawe” has been widely discussed, same trend on social media because President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) uttered this phrase. It should be noted that “Cawe-cawe” means “helping to make, cleaning or completing” or “handling”.
This sentence was mentioned during a meeting with the editors of a number of media outlets and content creators at the State Palace on Monday (29/5/2023). “For the good of the nation and the country, I will have cawe-cawe, of course in a positive sense,” Jokowi said.
“I will not break the rules, I will not break the law and I will not pollute democracy,” he added.
For now, Jokowi said Indonesia was in a position upper middle income. Meanwhile, to become a developed country, Indonesia’s per capita income must be around US$10,000 per year.
“We are now in the middle income level, even though we are in the upper level, but we are still in the middle income level. Now, to get out of average income Therefore, to become a developed country, the per capita income must be at least 10,000,” Jokowi said.
“To come out, we are only 13 years old and it really, really depends on future presidential candidates who can take Indonesia to the next level.
Based on Jokowi’s story, it is important for him to participate in the cawe-chawe of RI presidential candidates so that the best candidate is selected to lead Indonesia to next level.
Deputy to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin said that the cawe-cawe mentioned by President Jokowi has a positive meaning. The context of the statement is that the state of the election is that the President wants to ensure that the 2024 election goes smoothly and simultaneously without leaving any polarization.
“The President wants to ensure that the 2024 concurrent elections can be conducted in a democratic, honest and fair manner. The President has an interest in conducting elections properly and safely, without leaving polarization or social conflict in society” , read a written statement, Monday (29/5/2023).
Collect a variety of comments
Meanwhile, constitutional law professor Denny Indrayana has revealed Jokowi’s most obvious droppings were seen during the alleged takeover of the Democratic Party by President Moeldoko’s chief of staff. The judicial review (PK) submitted by Moeldoko regarding the management of the Democratic Party is currently pending before the Supreme Court (MA). Denny said he received information that the PK would be granted.
“President Jokowi’s promiscuity is clearly visible in the alleged pickpocketing of the Democratic Party through the KSP Moeldoko. currently being processed at KPK,” Denny said. in a written statement.
Meanwhile, the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents, Jusuf Kalla (JK) joined Jokowi in the 2024 general election for the good of the nation and the state. The reason is that the cawe-cawe are intended for the democratic process to take place honestly and fairly.
“The explanation from the press is that the cawe-cawe are very good at preventing democracy from having fair elections, so of course we hope they can be done properly,” JK said at the Krida Bhakti building, the Central Jakarta, Tuesday ( 30/5/2023).
“If you want what was explained last, that democracy works well so that elections are honest and fair, of course we support it,” JK continued.
JK says all parties know the limits of these cawes. He hoped the Democratic Party would work well. “The thing is, of course, everyone understands the limitations, that to implement good democracy, implementation is fair, we hope, we support it,” JK said.
However, Jokowi’s son, who is Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming, admits that he does not want to get involved with the attitude of his father, President Joko Widodo, who is promiscuous in the upcoming elections of 2024. He pointed out that as mayor of Solo he only facilitates guests who come here.
“I made it easy, I met everyone, I made friends with everyone. I invited everyone to party, I took everyone for a walk, I accepted all the guests. It’s not really neutral,” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Democratic Party Secretary Benny K. Harman saw another side to Jokowi’s statements. He felt that as head of state he should be neutral and not be allowed to gossip during the 2024 election.
“If the head of state wants to have occasional business for the benefit of the nation and the state in the future, the same reason can also be given by the chief of police, by the head of the Supreme Court, by the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, by the Attorney General, KPK, by BIN Do you all want this? said Benny, Tuesday (5/30/2023).
Meanwhile, Anies Baswedan, the Indonesian presidential candidate, admitted he had heard concerns over the issue of stumbles and criminalization as a result of cawe, which he called the president’s impartiality.
“The implementation of elections, from legislative candidates to presidential candidates, is subject to unfair treatment and concerns about potential fraud. This is all due to statements that were not neutral and the promiscuity,” Anies said in South Jakarta on Tuesday (5/30/2023).
He hoped that the concerns about tripping and criminalization issues he had heard were unfounded. He also hopes that the 2024 general and presidential elections will go ahead as usual.
According to Anies, each party has the same right to nominate a presidential candidate-cawapres. He also revealed that every legislative candidate has the right to campaign with equal opportunity.“Equally, presidential candidates have the same rights. Organizers are also doing this in a fair, good and neutral way. We hope that these concerns are not true and that what is happening is good according to the principles of a honest and just democracy,” he said.
The future presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, believes that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), as a framework of the PDIP, will certainly make the rounds because he has political rights.
“It means as far as cawe-cawe as party cadres, he will definitely get cawe-cawe because he has political rights,” Ganjar told Volunteer Aspirations House, Menteng, Jakarta, quoting CNNIndonesia , Friday (2/6/2023).
