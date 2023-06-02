Restructuring of DRC-China mining deal remains uncertain

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi faces an uphill battle in his pledge to overhaul what he says is an unfair minerals-for-infrastructure deal with China ahead of December’s elections in the resource-rich but conflict-ridden country. analysts said after the African leader’s visit to Beijing. last week.

While Tshisekedi’s spokesman told reporters that negotiations on restructuring the deal went “wonderfully” when Tshisekedi met with his counterpart Xi Jinping, and that a revised deal should be finalized by the end of the year, nothing concrete was actually mentioned in any post-meeting press. release.

Tshisekedi has long said his predecessor’s multi-billion dollar deal, which gave China 68% of a major mining stake in return for Chinese partners pledging to build roads, hospitals and schools, unfairly benefits to China more than to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Earlier this year, the DRC government released a report saying the country had not received as much infrastructure as it should have thanks to the $6.2 billion deal.





Kinshasa now wants to rewrite the deal so that it gets a bigger share of mining production.

“Tshisekedi is facing enormous pressure from his political opponents ahead of the December elections,” Paul Nantulya, associate fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, told VOA.

“China and this particular deal have become a major issue in this campaign,” he added. “It’s seen as grossly unfair because obviously the Congolese side could have gotten a lot more.”

The DRC is home to huge reserves of copper as well as the world’s largest reserves of cobalt, a mineral essential for electric vehicle batteries, which are in high demand both in China and the West.

At the US-Africa summit in Washington in December, the DRC, the US and Zambia, another major source of minerals, signed an agreement protocol of agreement developing a supply chain for electric car batteries, in what has been widely seen by analysts as a move to counter China in the region.

State visit results

After Tshisekedi’s pompous and ceremonious meeting with Xi, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said the two pledged to strengthen bilateral ties, but did not mention negotiations around the divisive mining deal. , saying that Beijing “will support the industrialization strategy of the DRC, strengthen cooperation with the DRC in areas such as energy, minerals, agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing.”





In what appeared to be a light excavation in the Congo, the Press release “China hopes the DRC will provide policy support and practical services to Chinese companies investing and doing business in the DRC, and foster a fair, just and safe business environment.”

“Obviously, China is not satisfied with the unilateral assessment made by the Congolese government” regarding the amount of infrastructure that Congo has obtained thanks to the agreement, said Christian Geraud Neema Byamungu, French-speaking editor at the China South Global Projecta media organization specializing in Chinese international politics.

“Overall, Tshisekedi didn’t get what he wanted, at least what the media said he wanted to get,” he told VOA.

“Both parties will need to meet and work together to assess the contract. Only then will we know if renegotiation will take place. Obviously it will not be an easy or quick process,” said added Neema Byamungu.

Nantuyla echoed that, saying, “How are the Chinese partners likely to react to this? I think it’s fair to say that they’re going to try to keep their share as big as possible.”