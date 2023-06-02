Trump reacts to fall of Biden Air Force debut: ‘It’s not inspiring’





Shortly after President Biden fell at the opening ceremony of the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, former President Donald Trump said the incident was “uninspiring”.

Trump responded from Iowa, where he appeared as Republican rival Governor Ron DeSantis is campaigning in the state. The former president appeared to discover Biden’s downfall on the spot while answering questions.

“He really fell? Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Trump said. “This is all crazy. You have to be careful about this…even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp.”

“It’s a bad place to fall…it’s not inspiring,” he later added.

BIDEN FALLS AT AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

Former President Donald Trump said Biden’s early Air Force downfall was “uninspiring.” (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The White House said Biden tripped over a sandbag and was not injured. He gave the Air Force Academy commencement address earlier today.

Biden’s fall on Thursday comes nearly two years after he fell down the steps while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

Biden also recently stumbled at the G7 summit in Japan, but made up for it. Following the incident, Financial Times editor Edward Luce asked Hillary Clinton if it was a problem.

WHITE HOUSE HURT IN RESPONSE TO AMERICANS WHO BELIEVE BIDEN IS CORRUPTED: ‘THINK YOU’RE STUPID’

President Biden falls during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado on Thursday. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“There was that jaw-dropping moment when he almost fell down the stairs a day or two ago,” Luce told the Financial Times Weekend Festival on May 20. “He didn’t use a railing, and Jill wasn’t there with him.”

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could have consequences. Is that a concern?” He asked.

Clinton responded by saying Biden’s age is a legitimate issue.

President Biden is helped after a fall during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado on Thursday. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s a concern for everyone,” Clinton said. “We’ve had presidents who have fallen before who were much younger, and people haven’t had heart palpitations.”

“But his age is an issue, and people have every right to take that into account,” she added. “But, you know, he has this big saying and I think he’s right not to judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I’m on the side that I think he’s determined to run; he has a good record that three years ago people wouldn’t have predicted it would be done.”

Fox News Digital’s Thomas Catenacci and Matteo Cina contributed to this report

Joe Schoffstall is a producer/political reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

