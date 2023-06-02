A forest-grazing biomass plant in Indonesia has secured millions in green funds

An Indonesian oil and gas company is using government money to clear rainforest for a biomass power plant, according to a new report.

The project received a total of $9.4 million from two agencies of the Ministry of Finance, including one responsible for managing environmental protection funds from international donors.

Satellite imagery indicates that Medco has already destroyed 187 hectares of rainforest in an area of ​​Indonesia’s Papua province whose savannas, grasslands and forests are home to dozens of rare animal and plant species.

Criticism of Medco’s activities reflects a broader debate over whether clear-cutting of the rainforest can ever be considered sustainable, even when done in the name of transitioning a major oil-producing country. coal away from fossil fuels.

A renewable energy project that has received millions of dollars in climate funding from the Indonesian government is bulldozing rainforest in the province of Papua, according to a new report from a London-based nonprofit journalism.

Indonesian group Medco, which owns the project for a biomass power plant and timber plantation, said it would clear 2,500 hectares (6,200 acres) of land to meet plant demands, presented as a way to help the country kick its fossil fuel habit.

But the area to be cleared is most likely carbon-storing tropical forest, according to the reportpublished this week by The Gecko Project.

Satellite imagery shows that Medco, whose main business is oil and gas, has already razed 187 hectares (462 acres) of natural forest since an injection of state funding apparently allowed it to resume its operations. activities after years of inactivity.

Indonesian governments’ support for the project reflects a glaring inconsistency in its plans to tackle climate change, writes The Gecko Project in the article.

Truly Renewable?

Indonesia’s rapid deforestation in recent decades has made the country of 270 million people one of the biggest contributors to global warming.

In 2007, the Southeast Asian nation produced more greenhouse gas emissions than any country except the United States and China, with most from deforestation and changes in land use as commercial plantations spread across the archipelago.

Two years later, Indonesia pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-41% below projected business as usual levels by 2020, with the upper end of the range depending on the international aid. President Joko Widodo, elected in 2014, later revised the target to 29-41% by 2030.

It also permanently banned new permits granted to companies to clear primary forest, although existing licenses, such as those from Medco, were protected.

Deforestation in Indonesia has since slowed considerably. But the country has also increased its reliance on coal, with the fossil fuel accounting for more than 60% of its energy mix by 2022.

Under a $20 billion deal struck last year with the G7 group of industrialized nations, Indonesia aims to generate more than a third of its energy from renewable sources, including biomass. , by 2030, as a way to wean ourselves off fossil fuels.

But while some, including Medco, argue that burning wood for electricity is more sustainable than coal or oil, others say it undermines environmental goals if that wood comes from the destruction of rainforests, which contain huge amounts of carbon and biodiversity.

Indonesian think tank Trend Asia has warned that the country’s plan to increase biomass production could lead to the clearing of more than a million hectares (2.5 million acres) of rainforest in the years to come. come.

A $9.4 million lifeline

The Medcos biomass project was initially geared towards the production of woodchips for export. From 2010 to 2014, the company cleared some 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of rainforest, including indigenous peoples’ lands, establishing a timber plantation in its place, writes The Gecko Project in the report.

In 2014, however, Medco halted expansion of the project because, he said, he was losing money.

Three years later, the project received a lifeline in the form of 60 billion rupees (then worth around $4.5 million) of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI), a company controlled by the Indonesian Ministry of Finance which has a mandate to fund renewable energy.

The money financed the construction of the biomass power plant, allowing the whole project to pivot towards the domestic market.

In 2021, a Medco executive said in a webinar that the project had received a second tranche of funding from the Indonesian Environment Fund, bringing the total to 140 billion rupiah ($9.4 million).

The fund, known as BPDLH, is another agency of the Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for managing funds related to environmental protection and conservation in Indonesia. This includes money from international donors such as the United Nations Green Climate Fund, which approved a payment of $103.8 million to Indonesia in 2020and Norway, which agreed to donate $56 million to BPDLH last year.

A director of BPDLH confirmed that Medco had received funding from BPDLH, but stressed that international climate funds would only be used in donor-approved ways. Norway said its money did not go to the Medcos project.

Medco whose late founder, Arifin Panigoro, served on a key advisory body to President Widodo until his death in 2022, told Project Gecko in a written statement, seen by Mongabay, that he intended to clear 2,500 additional hectares of land to supply plant biomass.

Although the company did not directly state whether this land would be rainforest, it said it reserves the right to legally clear natural forest, adding that it will prioritize timber from its plantation of trees due to lower acquisition costs.

Project Gecko says its analysis of Medcos deforestation to date and the extent and location of remaining forest in its license area, based on satellite imagery and government land cover maps, indicates that the company will continue to target tropical forest, possibly including ancient primary forests. carbon-rich forests and wetlands in addition to the regeneration of secondary forest.

Medco also said it plans to nearly triple the capacity of the biomass plant from its current 3.5 megawatts, which would increase demand for wood and increase the risk of deforestation, the report said.

The company’s field of activity is in the Trans-Fly Regionwhose savannahs, grasslands and rainforests are home to dozens of rare animal and plant species and indigenous communities.

Banner image: The pig-nosed turtle, also known as the Fly River turtle, lives in northern Australia and southern New Guinea, including the region where Medco operates. The animal is an endangered species. Image by Jin Kemoole/Flickr.

