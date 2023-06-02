Game over: Legal experts say secret tape shows Trump ‘basically confessing’





Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording in which former President Donald Trump admits to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran, raising the threat of a possible indictment in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. , according to CNN.

The recording indicates that Trump knew he was keeping classified material. The former president suggests in the audio that he wants to share the information but cannot because of the classification, undermining his claims that he has “declassified” the documents he brought home.

The recording includes about two minutes of Trump speaking about the Iranian document, according to the report, but is part of a much longer meeting. Special Counsel Jack Smith focused on the meeting as part of the Mar-a-Lago investigation and sources told CNN it was an “important” piece of evidence in a possible case against the former president.

Prosecutors also interviewed witnesses on the recording, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

The meeting took place in July 2021 at Trump’s Bedminster, NJ, golf course with two people working on the autobiography of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump aides including communications specialist Margo Martin, according to the report. The individuals did not have the security clearance required to view classified documents.

Martin, who recorded the conversation, according to The Guardian, was asked about the recording during a grand jury appearance after having her laptop and phones photographed by prosecutors. His March testimony was the first time Trump’s lawyers had knowledge of the recording, a source told the outlet.

Meadows’ autobiography describes the meeting, during which Trump “recalls a four-page report typed by (former Chairman of Trump’s Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley himself. It contained the The general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he has urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency.”

The document was not actually produced by MIlley, according to CNN.

Trump at the meeting was angry at reports that Milley had urged him not to attack Iran in the final days of his presidency and seemed to believe the document would undermine Milley’s reported statements.

A Trump spokesperson denounced the “leaks” in the investigation.

“The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful, and this baseless investigation should stop wasting American taxpayers’ money on Democratic political goals,” the spokesperson told the network.

Trump’s attorney, Jim Trusty, insisted in an interview with CNN that Trump had the authority to declassify documents from the White House flight to Mar-a-Lago.

“When he left for Mar-a-Lago with boxes of documents that other people brought him, he was the Commander-in-Chief. There is no doubt that he has the constitutional power as Commander-in-Chief to declassify,” he said. said, before declining to say whether Trump had declassified the Iranian document in question.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In fact, Trump at the meeting suggested he should have declassified the document, which would be classified as “secret”, sources told the Guardian.

Legal experts said the recording undermines Trump’s declassification demands and raises the possibility that he could be charged under the Espionage Act.

“War plans are some of the most classified documents. Lobbying DOJ to indict and a jury to convict,” New York University law professor Ryan Goodman tweeted. former Pentagon attorney.

“Make no mistake. This is squarely an espionage case. This is not just a ‘filibuster’ case,” he wrote. “There is now every reason to expect former President Trump to be charged under 18 USC 793(e) of the Espionage Act. The law matches his reported conduct as hand in hand.”

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who served on special counsel Bob Mueller’s team, said the tape was devastating to the former president’s case.

“If this report is true and I try not to use hyperbole, it’s game over. There’s no way he won’t be charged,” he told MSNBC.

Weissmann added that the document “is among the most sensitive types of classified information, namely war plans involving a potential attack on Iran.

“So from every aspect of this, if this report is accurate and there is this recording, there will be an indictment, and it’s hard to see how, given all the evidence that we we have spoken, that there is not going to be a condemnation here,” he said.

Former federal prosecutor Maya Wiley told MSNBC that the “explosive” recording is “the final nail in a coffin that already has a lot of nails in it.”

Former US attorney Joyce Vance told the network that it would be “incredibly powerful to play a tape recording for a jury and have him hear defendants basically confess that he knew he couldn’t declassify information about place”.

Conservative attorney George Conway, a frequent critic of Trump, mocked the president for risking potential federal charges for his personal rebukes.

“It would actually be perfect for the most colossally nihilistic moron the world has ever seen go to jail for doing something so brazenly illegal,” he tweeted, “but at the same time so unimaginably unnecessary and stupid”.

Learn more

about the Mar-a-Lago probe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/06/01/game-over-legal-experts-say-secret-recording-shows-essentially-confess/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos