As Russia’s influence wanes in Central Asia, China and the United States step in

China and the United States are putting a new emphasis on diplomacy in Central Asia, a region where Moscow’s longstanding dominance has been undermined by its troubled invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions by the countries of the G-7.

Beijing pledged nearly $4 billion in investments at a China-Central Asia summit last month, a sign of its continued interest in establishing trade and security ties with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan , Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

A few days later, the United States promoted its engagement with these nations at an annual event in Washington, on Transcaspian Forum covering Central Asia, the Caucasus and Turkey.

Nicholas Berliner, senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the White House National Security Council, told the assembly that the United States remains “a steadfast defender of independence, sovereignty and freedom. ‘territorial integrity’ of the states that emerged from the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“Principles matter. And [there is] at no time in the past 30 years have these principles been more directly threatened than today in Ukraine,” Berliner stressed. Asian countries to world markets.

America wants the region to uphold the rule of law, respect human rights and allow free media, according to Berliner. “We support the ongoing reform programs, which aim to create more accountable democratic governance, including in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and we stand ready to help implement these reforms.”

Energy Supply Discussions

Russian oil exports have returned to their pre-war level this year, driven by massive purchases from India and China. But analysts estimate that the country’s gas sector, which lost its biggest European customers after the invasion, could export barely half the gas than the previous year.

This has increased the importance of Central Asian energy exporting countries, which are looking for new markets.

“Russia will never again be seen as a reliable energy supplier,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy Laura Lochman said at the forum. She also said Washington stands ready to help the region diversify its oil and gas sectors and accelerate the transition to clean sources.





On May 25, Pennsylvania-based Air Products signed a $1 billion investment deal with Uzbekistan to own and operate a natural gas processing facility in Kashkadarya. The company says it plans to deploy its technological and operational knowledge to help deliver highly reliable and efficient power.

Furqat Sidiqov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Washington, said his government appreciates the investments and sees more opportunities.

“We want to be partners in technological innovation and digital commerce,” Sidiqov said, citing food, textiles, education, healthcare and climate change as areas for potential joint projects.

Focus on development, civil society

Some remain skeptical that Washington can do much to change the region’s fundamental relationship with Russia and China because of their proximity and the size of their economies.

Sebastien Peyrouse, director of the Central Asia program at George Washington University, thinks it is not possible to reduce Chinese and Russian influence. “It seems unrealistic that Central Asians could significantly redirect economic exchanges to other countries. India and Pakistan or even Iran and Turkey, despite increased exchanges, cannot replace Russia and Turkey. China.”

Instead, Peyrouse argued that the United States should invest in areas that desperately need outside expertise, such as health care, education, food security and energy. He said dire situations in these regions “are more likely to lead to destabilization than alleged external terrorist threats.”

Peyrouse believes that such a contribution will improve America’s image in Central Asia, “which has seriously deteriorated since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan”.

He also recommended that the Biden administration review how it provides assistance to local nongovernmental groups like human rights organizations, which are under pressure in the region.

“Under threat of expulsion, many donors engage in self-censorship, degrading their commitment to democratization and the fight against repression and corruption,” he said.

This approach allows authorities to coerce nongovernmental organizations, he said. They want donors to stop confining programs to sectors approved by Central Asian administrations and to respect agreements obliging them to create space and conditions for civil society.

It is essential that the United States address this problem, said Peyrouse, so that NGOs can work “without fear of reprisal in key economic and social areas, which remain largely under the control of neo-patrimonial systems in whole region”.

Responsive government

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have experienced mass unrest and violence in the past year. Their governments now claim to focus on public grievances, striving for economic and social justice. Uzbek Ambassador Sidiqov said the Mirziyoyev administration is committed to its “irreversible reforms towards good governance and liberal economy”.

Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Washington, said his country “has always been open to American businesses and initiatives.” The Tokayev administration is transforming Kazakhstan, Ashikbayev argued, and he thanked Washington for its support.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia Brian Stimmler told the forum that the United States maintains an extensive dialogue with the region, including on civil society, law enforcement, and fight against terrorism.

“Our efforts to be a reliable partner include an ongoing focus on human rights and the importance of political-economic reform,” he said. “We continue to emphasize that the security and prosperity of Central Asian countries are inevitably linked in the long term to freedom and opportunity for the peoples of Central Asia.”

The US approach to Central Asia is not about dictating but about partnering with fully sovereign states, the NSC’s Berliner stressed. “And although we don’t share a common border, we do share a common hope for a safe, prosperous and independent region.”