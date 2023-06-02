UK government refuses to give Boris Johnson texts to Covid inquiry





The British government on Thursday refused to hand over former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Covid-era text messages to a committee investigating the handling of the pandemic, sparking a legal battle that could become a political headache for the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. The government’s Cabinet Office faced a 16-hour deadline to hand over unredacted text messages, diaries and notebooks belonging to Mr Johnson. But he dug in his heels, arguing it would undermine private exchanges between senior officials and set a worrying precedent for future investigations. Instead, the Cabinet Office has asked a court to decide whether it should be forced to hand over all communications, including material which it says is unambiguously unrelated to an investigation into Britain’s Covid response. . Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide documents unrelated to investigative work, the government said in a letter to the Covid-19 survey.

This represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of government work, the letter says. It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and the protection of their personal information. The chair of the inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, argues that it is up to the committee, not the government, to determine what material is relevant to its inquiry. She originally set a deadline of May 30 before agreeing to postpone it for two days in the hope the Cabinet Office would relent. Historically, public inquiries in Britain have had a wide reach in demanding internal government communications. But it is the first survey in the era of WhatsApp, the texting app British officials have eagerly embraced for business and personal communication, all of which are forever preserved in cyberspace.

The government, analysts say, fears that leaking the WhatsApp messages will embarrass current senior ministers, including Mr Sunak. He served as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Mr Johnson during the pandemic, advocating forcefully in internal debates against extended shutdowns.

To some extent, the standoff is an indicator of deeper tensions between Mr. Sunak and Mr. Johnson. On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said he had given a bundle of text messages and other documents to the Cabinet Office, and he challenged it to hand over the package, unredacted, to the inquest. On Thursday night, he offered to hand over his WhatsApp messages directly to the investigation, if asked. The Cabinet Office said its lawyers had worked through the night to review the exchanges for national security reasons and to unequivocally weed out irrelevant material. He said he would forward any documents he deemed relevant. The inquiry also demanded text messages from a former senior aide to Mr Johnson, Henry Cook. The government’s response puts Mr Sunak in an awkward position, with critics already suggesting he is engaged in a cover-up. Leaking embarrassing details could damage his reputation and damage his Conservative party ahead of a general election due to be held by January 2025. For Mr Johnson, who is no longer in government and whose unfiltered comments on Covid and other topics are well documented, the political risks are lower. He has had a frosty relationship with Mr Sunak since last July, when Mr Sunak’s resignation from his cabinet sparked a chain of events that brought down Mr Johnson.

The former prime minister expressed fury last week when the Cabinet Office referred fresh allegations to police that Mr Johnson broke lockdown rules by inviting friends to his country residence, Checkers. Last year Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were both fined by police for attending social gatherings at 10 Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 which breached social distancing rules. The lockdown party scandal was one of the elements that contributed to Mr Johnson’s fall from power.

The perils of WhatsApp were clearly illustrated in February when more than 100,000 text messages belonging to a former health secretary, Matt Hancock, were given to the Daily Telegraph by Isabel Oakeshott, a journalist who worked with Mr Hancock on a book about his experience during the pandemic. Those exchanges captured Mr Hancock and his fellow ministers discussing the pandemic in often offhand terms, even at a time when it was killing hundreds every day. In a text exchange, Mr Hancock mocked Eat Out to Help Out, a scheme designed to attract people to restaurants, which was sponsored by Mr Sunak. He called it eating out to help the virus move.

The government’s reluctance to hand over new material had less to do with the past than with the future, said Jill Rutter, a former civil servant who is now the UK’s senior research fellow in a changing Europe, a group reflection in London, This is primarily for reputational protection, Ms Rutter said. One of the things they are worried about is that it will set a precedent for the release of huge amounts of stuff that would never have been released before.

