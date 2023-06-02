Turkish foreign policy should not change

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the annual general meeting of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges after winning the second round of Sunday’s presidential election in Ankara, Turkey, May 30, 2023. [Photo/Agencies]



The victory of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of the Turkish presidential election has met the needs of national society and indicates stable policies in foreign relations.

Erdogan of the Justice and Development Party, also known as the AK Party, aligned his interests with Turkey’s strongest nationalist party, the Nationalist Movement Party, which won 10% of the vote in the election Legislative of May 14.

He also aligned himself with Sinan Ogan, who won 5.3% of the vote in the first round of presidential elections on May 14.

Erdogan was re-elected with almost 28 million votes out of a total of 54 million, or about 52%, while opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party won almost 48% of the vote, i.e. nearly 26 million in total. Considering that most opposition members thought Kilicdaroglu was going to be elected with 54% of the vote in the first round, it ended in a pretty big defeat.

Erdogan’s other small partners included the New Welfare Party, the Great Unity Party, the Democratic Left and the Free Cause Party, each of which secured a small percentage of the parliamentary vote.

CHP’s Kilicdaroglu officially collaborated with the Good Party, which won 9% of the parliamentary vote along with the smaller parties Felicity Party, Democrat Party, Democracy and Progress Party and Future Party.

Kilicdaroglu has also unofficially received support from the Greens and Future of the Left Party, the Turkish Communist Party and other smaller partners. The Victory Party also backed Kilicdaroglu, not Erdogan, in the second round, despite backing Ogan in the first round.

Erdogan’s coalition only inducted the New Welfare Party and the Free Cause Party, which have conflicting views on social rights and women’s rights as well as issues such as gambling and the death penalty.

Kilicdaroglu’s coalition included former compatriots of Erdogan, his former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu of the Future Party and former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan of the Democracy and Progress Party.

The rivalry between Davutoglu and Babacan runs deep, and it nearly derailed their support for Kilicdaroglu. Their parties only supported him two months before the presidential election.

In March, at the start of the presidential campaign, Meral Aksener, leader of the Good Party, left the opposition coalition. She rejoined the alliance at six a few days later, but the damage was done.

Since then, the opposition has not united to fight against the election. Aksener was persuaded to join on the condition that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas would be vice presidents, but this hurt the feelings of other partner parties, who had their eyes set on these roles.

Why did the opposition expect such a victory when most polls depicted a very close call for Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, even suggesting a second round?

The opposition seems to have succumbed to the idea that the economy was more than enough to ensure an election landslide. However, the Turkish political sphere is much more complex than economic parameters such as inflation and interest rates.

Most of the opposition were heartbroken and angry because they had failed to win their first election victory in more than two decades. Some opposition members channeled this anger towards Kilicdaroglu, asking him to resign immediately. Others simply insulted Erdogan’s voters and claimed they were illiterate, ignorant and blind.

However, a very small part of the opposition asked the right question, about what they did wrong.

One of the main mistakes of the opposition was to rely on the deadly February earthquake and the economy to defeat Erdogan. Second, no clear political and economic strategy has been made public to solve the problems that Turkish citizens are facing. People were not convinced that the opposition would be able to attract capital and reduce the economic pressure of daily life.

There is very important information to be learned from this election, for a better understanding of Turkish society.

First, he sincerely cares about nationalism and security, both at home and abroad.

Second, voters don’t really want to see a party that has entrenched ties to terrorist organizations such as the PKK and YPG.

Third, Turkish society wants to protect its conservative fabric and does not have an open policy for LGBT claims.

Fourth, individuals do not want to return to a Turkey where the state seeks funding from international donors such as the International Monetary Fund.

Fifth, and perhaps most importantly, the company requires a very strong character to represent them on the international stage.

All these causes and conditions were the main plan of action of the People’s Alliance that supported Erdogan, and it seems to have paid off very effectively.

Regarding international affairs, there will be no drastic change in Turkish foreign policy, as Erdogan remains president. However, Turkey will face strong economic pressure from the West as a reward for this victory. It’s almost certain.

The author is a research assistant at the Middle East Institute of Sakarya University in Turkiye. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.