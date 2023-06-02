Indonesia wants peace in Myanmar

Author: Anthony Toh Han Yang, CISO

Indonesia has taken constructive steps in response to the crisis in Myanmar. Despite this, the prospects for ending the violence in Myanmar remain uncertain.

The Myanmar crisis is a threat to ASEAN’s centrality and its relevance as a key player in shaping the regional architecture. Since the February 2021 coup, ASEAN has been widely criticized for its inability to deal effectively with the crisis. Burma lack of progress on the five-point consensus hammered out by ASEAN after a post-coup crisis meeting in April 2021 has strained ASEAN unity and clouded prospects for restoring regional peace.

But optimism that the situation in Myanmar is improving has resurfaced while Indonesia assumes the rotating presidency of ASEAN. Significant progress was unveiled at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in May 2023. The timely completion of the Joint needs assessment by the ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Disaster Management Assistance and the partial delivery of humanitarian aid to Myanmar on May 7, 2023 can largely be attributed to the Indonesians return efforts.

These developments are hardly surprising as Indonesia has used backdoor diplomacy encourage stakeholders to mediate and facilitate an inclusive national dialogue in Myanmar. The question is whether this approach can dissolve hostility in Myanmar.

ASEAN, like any other regional organization, is not immune to intra-regional disputes. The Preah Vihear temple dispute in 200811 resulted in deaths and a protracted standoff between opposing Thai and Cambodian camps. When Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2011, it managed the conflict head-on and played a significant mediating role. Indonesian shuttle diplomacy helped re-establish severed communication channels and establish joint border committees to resolve the conflict.

As Indonesia moves to mediate Naypyidaws conflicting parties, Jakartas’ efforts could help promote peace in Myanmar, as it did in the Preah Vihear temple dispute.

Indonesian shuttle diplomacy in Myanmar is in its infancy. According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the primary objective is to facilitate an inclusive national dialogue in Myanmar. It’s an uphill battle.

The different factions jockeying for power in post-coup Myanmar have different goals than in Phnom Penh and Bangkok during the Preah Vihear temple dispute where, despite a border skirmish, they want to resolve the dispute. by peaceful means were present on both sides.

But the antagonism between the ruling State Administrative Council (SAC), the National Unity Government and ethnic armed organizations in Myanmar runs deep and wide. The SAC seriously undermined trust between the groups when it violated the 2015 nationwide ceasefire agreement. The National Unity Government and the armed ethnic organizations consider SAC as terrorists without any desire for reconciliation. This zero-sum power struggle, complicated by a situation where no faction has has achieved dominance in Myanmar, has made a national dialogue unattractive to all parties involved.

Since facilitating national dialogue among internal stakeholders to achieve peace is a priority for Indonesian shuttle diplomacy, Jakarta’s success depends on its ability to convince all parties that dialogue is in their interest. So far, Indonesia has engaged with these parties bilaterally but has not yet brought all parties to the negotiating table.

The neutrality of Indonesia’s position in internal stakeholder engagements is questionable. At the start of the dispute over the Preah Vihear temple, Indonesia issued no statement or took any concrete action suggesting its bias towards Cambodia or Thailand. This neutrality meant that both sides were finally willing to accept Indonesia’s bridging role.

But this is not the case in the Myanmar crisis. After the February 2021 coup, Indonesia issued a strong condemnation of the SAC. Indonesia too voted for of a United Nations resolution condemning the SAC and called for the unconditional release political prisoners from the National League for Democracy. As Jakarta plays a mediating role, the SAC may be very skeptical about the national dialogue proposed by Indonesia and see it as a ruse to weaken its power. Indonesian shuttle diplomacy can still play a constructive role in bridging differences and reducing communication problems between competing factions.

Another related challenge stems from external engagements, as Indonesia intends to engage with the United States and China. Indonesia needs to rally external parties to collectively lobby internal stakeholders, especially the SAC, in a national dialogue. It must also ensure that external parties do not indirectly benefit from the crisis.

These objectives could be achievable for certain external actors such as the United States, concerned with cooperate with ASEAN on the Myanmar crisis. But this is certainly not the case for China and Russia, which support the SAC through arms trade and shipments.

China and Russia may be willing to help Indonesia facilitate a national dialogue given their interest in safeguarding their economic interests, but it is unlikely that either side will view the crisis impartially. For China, Myanmar is a geostrategic alternative for Chinese energy imports and a key player in the Belt and Road Initiative, while Russia needs loyal supporters during its war with Ukraine.

Indonesian shuttle diplomacy faces the daunting task of engaging all major powers, especially the United States, China and Russia, to exert maximum pressure on Myanmar stakeholders to settle disputes through peaceful means. .

Time is running out as Indonesia faces these difficult challenges. Even if the Myanmar crisis lasts well beyond Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship, Jakarta’s shuttle diplomacy should be hailed as an admirable effort to preserve ASEAN’s credibility and reputation.

Anthony Toh Han Yang is a Research Analyst at S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technical University, Singapore.