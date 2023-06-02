Trump in Iowa: The Latest Reports on Mishandling of Classified Documents, Breaking Fake News and the Witch Hunt





URBANDA At candidate events across the state, it’s common to hear a similar refrain from Republicans in Iowa about former President Donald Trump: I like what President Trump has. accomplished in power, but I don’t like the drama or the baggage that comes with it.

The former president, who is running again to occupy the White House, has a message for those Republican voters.

Without the drama, we wouldn’t be elected, Trump told The Gazette during a Thursday interview in Iowa. And without the drama, I wouldn’t make it so successful.

Trump was back in Iowa on Thursday for the second day of a two-day stay here, during which he made three public appearances and conducted two interviews with conservative media.

After his first event Thursday morning, outside a conservative club in suburban Des Moines, Trump spoke to The Gazette, saying the drama he believes some Republican voters are talking about is precisely what makes him a candidate and an effective president.

Former President Donald Trump (right) talks to supporters at the Westside Conservative Club breakfast in Des Moines on Thursday. He said the drama some Republicans dislike about him makes him an effective candidate and president. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

Trump has so far led national polls in the Republican presidential primary. He has a 30-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the national Republican primary poll average collected by Real Clear Politics.

However, many Republicans in Iowa, who will vote for the first time in the presidential primary early next year, say they are considering supporting someone other than Trump. These Republicans often say that while they like the significant conservative accomplishments in Trump’s four years in office, they don’t like the drama that comes with Trump’s sometimes abrasive speaking style or the legal troubles.

Drama is part of the deal, Trump told The Gazette.

Lots of drama with China. But they knew they weren’t going to play with us. We had a lot of drama with (President Vladimir) Putin and Russia. But no one has ever been harder on Russia, and they would never have entered, for example, Ukraine, Trump said.

He also cited his foreign policy towards Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean President Kim Jong Un.

So, you know, there’s been drama, but sometimes you need drama to get the job done, he said.

Trump discussed a myriad of other topics with The Gazette, which was conducted after addressing the Westside Conservative Club for 20 minutes of remarks and another 20 minutes of Q&A at a Machine Shed restaurant in this suburb of Monks.

Former President Donald Trump speaks Thursday at the Westside Conservative Club Breakfast in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) On the classified documents

Asked about the latest reports that he knowingly mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, he said the reports were the latest examples of fake news and witch hunts.

According to a CNN report, federal prosecutors obtained an audio recording in which Trump admitted to keeping a classified Pentagon document. The audio recording appears to indicate that Trump realized he kept classified documents after leaving the White House, according to the CNN report, which cites several sources familiar with the investigation.

CNN’s reports were confirmed by other national outlets, including The New York Times.

Trump on Thursday quashed the reports.

Not just fake news, its fake news and it’s just a continuation of the witch hunt, Trump told The Gazette. Just a continuation of this terrible witch hunt that has literally been going on for seven years.

On a running mate

If Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination, it’s a safe bet that his former Vice President Mike Pence will no longer be his running mate. Pence plans to formally announce his presidential bid next week, and the two disagree on Pence’s role in Trump’s bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to the President Joe Biden.

Would Trump consider Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who has developed a national profile within the Republican Party in recent years, to be his running mate?

Well, I have a lot of people I consider, Trump told The Gazette. We have great people. Whoever it is will be someone who will be great. We were going to have a lot of great people. We have amazing people in the Republican Party.

About Ukraine

Trump insisted he would be able to quickly broker a deal that would end the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than a year since Russia first invaded the country in February 2022.

In 24 hours I would have made a deal, Trump told The Gazette. A semi-complicated process, but I know both (Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy). I would have a deal done very quickly. It has to stop. This war must end.

About DeSantis

Trump’s latest trip to Iowa follows a visit by DeSantis, who recently formalized his presidential campaign and spent two days in Iowa. The Florida governor is widely seen as Trump’s main rival at this early stage in the Republican presidential primary.

Trump on Thursday referred to a recent comment by DeSantis, who said at campaign events earlier this week in Iowa that he would need two four-year terms as president to work through the bureaucracy in the nation’s capital. .

Let’s be clear: It really takes two terms as president to be able to finish this job, DeSantis said at his campaign kick-off event in Iowa. The bureaucracy is so entrenched that I think we can bring George Washington back and I don’t think he can fix it in just one four-year term. But we have to do the work.

Trump’s response: You don’t need eight years. You need six months. We can turn things around so quickly, Trump told the Westside Conservative Club. Who the hell wants to wait eight years? I’m going to have it turned over, completely turned over.

When he says eight years, every time I hear that, I wince because I say if it takes eight years to turn things around, then you don’t want him. You don’t want him as president.

Comments: (515) 355-1300, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegazette.com/campaigns-elections/trump-in-iowa-latest-reports-of-mishandling-classified-documents-latest-fake-news-and-witch-hunt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos