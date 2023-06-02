PTI’s Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser ‘illegally detained’: Imran Khan





NNA | Updated: Jun 02, 2023 04:09 IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], Jun 2 (ANI): Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has claimed that two top leaders of his party – Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser – were illegally detained and forced to leave the PTI for their The PTI spokesman said he had been unable to reach them since the morning, reported Geo News, a Pakistani news outlet launched in October 2002. were summoned to a meeting by the intelligence agencies. They are now illegally detained in a safe house and are being forced to leave the PTI to be released. In the law of the jungle, the mighty is right and the weak have no protection,” Imran Khan Meanwhile, the spokesman also said the two leaders left for an unknown location at 11 a.m. to to meet someone. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police also denied taking the PTI leaders into custody. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed Qaiser’s petition – seeking the leadership of the authorities to prevent them from arresting the head of the PTI under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) – for a hearing on Friday,” Geo News reported. The negotiating committee set up by party leader Imran Khan to hold talks with the incumbent government in a bid to end the political deadlock of his Khan’s close advisers Hundreds of PTI members and leaders were arrested for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, along with a number of prominent figures.Leaders arrested included Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Mehmood Kiani and others. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Parvez Elahi was arrested earlier Thursday by anti-corruption authorities in Lahore outside his residence in connection with a corruption case, according to Geo News.He is wanted for the theft development funds for Gujrat district totaling PKR 70 million. The anti-corruption court judge also rejected Elahi’s bail, ruling the doctor’s certificate, which indicated he had chest problems, as fraudulent. The anti-corruption spokesperson said Elahi was apprehended while trying to flee and also noted that he was wanted in connection with numerous corruption cases, Geo News reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/ptis-pervez-khattak-asad-qaiser-illegally-detained-imran-khan20230602040928 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos