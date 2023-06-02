Cabinet Office takes Covid inquiry to court over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps request | Politics | News





The government is set to fight a legal battle against the Covid inquiry’s request to release Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages. The Cabinet Office said it was seeking judicial review of the inquiry’s chair Baroness Hallett’s order to release the unredacted WhatsApp messages, diaries and personal notebooks. In a letter to the inquiry, released after a 16-hour deadline to hand over the documents, she argued she should not have to hand over “unambiguously irrelevant” material. The Cabinet Office said it had provided “as much relevant information as possible and as quickly as possible” in accordance with the order. The letter read: “The Cabinet Office today applied for leave to commence judicial review. READ MORE:Boris Johnson is ‘too talented and influential to be stuck in no man’s land’

“We do so with regret and with the assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the question of jurisdiction in question is decided by the courts, in particular if the investigation has the power to compel the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously unrelated to the work of the inquiry, including personal communications and matters unrelated to the government’s handling of Covid. He said he considered there were “significant questions of principle at stake” affecting the rights of individuals and “the proper conduct of government”. The letter said: “The request for unambiguously irrelevant material is beyond the powers of the investigation. “Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide material unrelated to the work of the investigation.

“This represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of government work. “It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and the protection of their personal information.” Mr Johnson, in his own letter to the inquiry on Thursday evening after the legal proceedings were launched, offered to hand over the requested documents directly. He wrote: “I agree with the position of the Cabinet Office that, in principle, advice to ministers should not be made public. It is clearly essential for the proper functioning of the country and for the impartiality of public service. “I’m just making a practical remark: I see no reason why the investigation cannot ascertain the content of my own Whatsapps (sic) and diaries, and check the relevant Whatsapp (sic) conversations (about 40 of between them) for anything he deems relevant to the Covid investigation.”

The government had faced a 4pm deadline on Thursday to hand over the material, which came after days of public wrangling between ministers and the inquiry. In a statement to the inquest, senior civil servant Ellie Nicholson also revealed that the WhatsApp messages given to the Cabinet Office by Mr Johnson only date from May 2021. Mr Johnson was forced to switch mobile phones in 2021 after it emerged his number had been publicly available online for 15 years. A spokesman for the former prime minister said he had “absolutely no objection to providing content over the phone to the inquiry”. The spokesperson said: “He has written to the Cabinet Office asking if technical and security support can be provided so that the content can be retrieved without compromising security. “The Cabinet Office has long been aware of the state of the phone.” A spokesperson for the Covid-19 Inquiry said: “At 4pm today the Chairman of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry received a copy of a complaint form from the Cabinet Office seeking to initiate a judicial review proceedings against the President’s decision of May 22, 2023. . “Further information will be provided during the Module Two Preliminary Hearing at 10:30 a.m. on June 6.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1776517/Cabinet-Office-judicial-review-Boris-Johnson-Whatsapps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos