Politics
Imprisoned Opposition Leader’s Retirement Shows Turkey’s Democratic Decline
Selahattin Demirtas has been the co-leader of the left-wing Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) since 2014. Following Turkish elections that saw the authoritarian president extend his rule for a third decade, the jailed opposition leader announced his decision. quit politics.
It appears that the decision to “retire”, which was apparently not forced on him in prison, was made following another failed election in Turkey. Even though the opposition united parties from all political backgrounds, it could not topple the AKP party and its longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Many opposition politicians and critical journalists have been imprisoned in Turkey, which means politics is far from free, and Demirtas’ story is symbolic of modern Turkish history.
A symbol of modern Turkish history
He was born in 1973 and studied at university before becoming a lawyer. He has also been involved in human rights activism. In the 1990s, the old days, Turkey was ruled by a secular nationalist Kemalist party. At the time, human rights activists and lawyers were sometimes targeted by the state. Vedat Aydin, a Kurdish politician and human rights activist, for example, was murdered in 1991 after police took him from his home and put him in a car.
Ankara has long claimed to be fighting ‘terrorism’ and after 9/11 received Western support for its ‘war on terror’, but this is a conflict largely waged against civilians. Ankara claims that some 40,000 people died in this “war on terror”, but these figures do not always reveal how many casualties were caused by the state, as opposed to “terrorist” attacks.
Turkish politics changed in 2002 when the AKP came to power, overthrowing the Kemalist CHP (Republican People’s Party), Turkey’s oldest political party which had ruled the country for most of its history. The AKP was led by Erdogan and was rooted in right-wing Islamic politics.
He came to power promising reforms. However, for Turkish minorities, especially the Kurds, it was unclear whether the change of power in Ankara would mean liberalisation. Some believed him and flocked to vote for the AKP. However, the government has continued to dissolve left-wing parties that receive Kurdish votes, such as the DTP (Democratic Society Party) which the Supreme Court closed in 2009, followed by the BDP (Peace and Democracy Party) in 2014.
Demirtas was a rising star at those parties. For the government, these left-wing parties were accused of being linked to “terrorists”, in particular the PKK (Kurdish Workers’ Party).
In the 2014 and 2015 elections, Demirtas performed well and helped the HDP, his current party, win more than the 10% of votes needed to enter parliament. During these years, a briefly peaceful period, the government and the PKK observed a ceasefire. However, tensions in Syria boiled over and the ceasefire was broken in this context.
IT IS IMPORTANT to remember that in 2014 ISIS invaded parts of Syria and Iraq. ISIS has also attacked Kurdish areas in Syria and Iraq. He besieges Kobani. Many Kurds have joined the fight against ISIS, while other Kurds have found refuge in Turkey. Iraq, Syria, Iran and Turkey all have large Kurdish communities, totaling some 25 million people. However, each country suppresses its Kurdish minority.
The fighting in Kobani united the Kurdish community and support came from the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq. However, the rise of the Kurdish YPG (people’s defense units) in Syria, a vigilante unit that helped defeat ISIS in Kobani, has caused tension in Turkey. The ruling AKP had spent its first decade in power crushing the secular nationalist opposition CHP. He claimed to flush out military “coup” attempts and began attacking opposition media. The ceasefire with the PKK has given it leeway to do so. But the rise of the HDP in the June 2015 elections led to new elections in November 2015. The government launched an offensive against Kurdish areas of Turkey, razing parts of towns and villages in a brutal war with the PKK.
It is possible that the PKK in Turkey was emboldened by the success of the YPG in Syria and believed that it could somehow stand up to the Turkish military in urban fighting. This choice turned out to be disastrous. The AKP has now turned its authoritarian tendencies towards the destruction of the PKK and YPG in Syria.
Meanwhile, the United States was assembling a coalition to defeat ISIS, and the United States began working with the YPG, the most effective anti-ISIS fighting force in Syria. Russia had also intervened in Syria and Turkey decided to launch operations on the other side of the border. Turkey’s opportunity arose in 2016 when the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) crossed the Euphrates and liberated Manbij from ISIS. Ankara believed the SDF would defeat ISIS and reach Afrin, a small Kurdish mountainous region in northwest Syria. Turkey invaded Syria and started training former Syrian rebels to encourage them to fight the Kurds, rather than fight the Assad regime.
Meanwhile, in Turkey, the AKP concentrated almost all political power in its hands. In July 2016, several army units appeared to launch a coup and Erdogan’s ruling party used this as an excuse to purge some 150,000 civil servants, claiming the huge number was linked to an attempted coup involving a few thousand soldiers.
Thousands of people have been jailed, including an American pastor, and Turkey has claimed a plot linking an Islamic group called FETO, the PKK and the YPG.
This was obviously nonsense, but Ankara was able to pass new laws allowing an almost total concentration of power in the hands of the government and removed parliamentary immunity from the opposition. Essentially, Ankara used the coup attempt, which it blamed on secular nationalists and the FETO, to go after leftist Kurdish parties. In 2017, Turkey pushed for a new referendum to create an all-powerful presidency.
DEMIRTAS WAS ARRESTED and jailed in November 2016 and the HDP has since seen many of its politicians jailed or forced into exile. The government often replaces and imprisons the mayors of any city that votes HDP. Because HDP members are brave, the party continues to find new young people to run for office, virtually guaranteeing them life in prison.
Ankara’s fight against the HDP has led it to invade parts of Syria and Iraq, claiming to be fighting the ‘PKK’ and the ‘YPG’. It invaded Afrin in 2018 and ethnically cleansed it of its Kurdish population, displacing pro-AKP Arab rebels to settle in Kurdish areas. Then he allowed extremist members of the HTS (Ha’ayat Tahrir al-Sham), formerly linked to Al-Qaeda, to take control of part of Afrin.
Demirtas retired from politics apparently realizing that after the May 2023 elections, even if the HDP joins forces with its former CHP opponents, it will never overthrow the longtime leader in Ankara. “I choose to retire from active politics at this point…I sincerely apologize for our failure to present a policy that meets the expectations of our people,” Demirtas said. “I send my greetings to you all, my love, and I embrace you all with nostalgia. I hope to see you in the free days.
During the preparation of the last elections in Turkey, most foreign countries did not criticize the authoritarian ruling party because they thought the opposition had a chance to win and did not want to give Erdogan a chance to win. use foreign statements against the opposition. But the opposition failed.
There was an unprecedented wave of support from countries around the world for Erdogan after the election. Kudos poured in from other authoritarian regimes like Iran and Russia; but also from Western countries. Many Western countries have sent notes that go beyond their support for other democracies.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte congratulated the Turkish president, saying he wished Erdogan “every success in the years to come”, Turkish media noted. “I look forward to continuing to strengthen Dutch-Turkish relations and working together as friends and allies,” he said on Twitter. Sweden, which Turkey has blocked from joining NATO and against which Ankara often incites, also showed up to congratulate the leader. France, which was a victim of Ankara’s policy, did the same. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Erdogan saying: “Together we want to push forward our common agenda with new momentum!”
Congratulation to @RTErdogan on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Republic of Turkey. I wish him every success in the years to come. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and working together as friends and allies.
— Mark Rutte (@MinPres) May 28, 2023
The statements made it clear that for the imprisoned opposition, their former Western friends no longer care about them. In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights took an interest in the case of Demirtas. Today is silence. Demirtas’ story is symbolic of how minorities can try to participate in democracy and champion causes such as human rights and gender equality, issues that the HDP has insisted on, and to be imprisoned for “terrorism” without any reaction from other democracies.
Germany and Turkey are close partners and allies, our peoples and our economies are deeply connected. Congratulations to President Erdoan – together we want to push forward our common agenda with renewed momentum!
— Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 28, 2023
