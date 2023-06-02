The repeated defamation of Donald Trump where is the law?





Could E. Jean Carroll get an injunction restraining former President Trump from defaming her again?

While certainly within the realm of possibility, it would be difficult to obtain and narrow in scope – and would prove ineffective if the former president made various derogatory claims, and not just repeated previous ones.

A federal jury ruled May 9 that Trump defamed the former Elle magazine columnist in an October 2022 article on the Truth Social platform. The gist of the defamation claim was that Trump knowingly made false statements damaging his reputation when he claimed that Carroll was “not telling the truth” and engaging in “a hoax and a lie” about having been sexually assaulted by Trump. In short, Trump called Carroll a liar.

The libel verdict for Carroll, though overshadowed by the jury’s concurrent decision that Trump sexually assaulted her, was called “historic” for unanimously finding that “Trump told a blatant lie and aware”. The ruling is also consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s recognition that falsely labeling someone a liar can be defamatory.

But the day after the verdict, Trump was back at a live CNN town hall with anchor Kaitlan Collins, engaging in what one newspaper called “a shootout of lies.” Significantly, the presidential hopeful doubled down on his previous broadside against Carroll, saying, “I have no idea who this woman is. [is]. It’s a fake story, a made up story. He deployed the phrase “false story” three times.

It sparked speculation about whether Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, would file a third defamation lawsuit — another case filed in November 2019 is pending — against Trump. “It’s all on the table […] and we need to seriously think about it,” Kaplan told The New York Times the day after the town hall.

On May 22, the other shoe fell off. Instead of filing a third complaint, Kaplan announced that she would amend Carroll’s complaint in 2019, seeking more damages based on Trump “repeating on CNN the statements of the […] jury deemed defamatory. What could happen if Carroll not only seeks more than $10 million from Trump, but also an order prohibiting him from making the claim that Carroll lied about Trump’s assault — an order possibly subjecting him to a prison sentence for civil contempt if he violated it?

It would be a difficult task, but not impossible. And even if Carroll climbs the hill and gets an injunction, Trump could dodge it by throwing similar — but not identical — slanders at the liar charge. Such a court order would be difficult to obtain, for several reasons.

First, as one media law scholar summarizes, a fundamental principle of US law is that “libel plaintiffs are not entitled to an injunction; their remedies are monetary only. Rather than pre-emptively blocking a potentially false and defamatory message from getting out, the traditional approach is to let it go. If it then turns out to be false and defamatory, the victim can sue the speaker (post-publication) for compensatory or even punitive damages.

Second, and in a related vein, a court-imposed injunction on speech, as Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky has observed, constitutes a prior restraint (i.e. speech is restricted before she leaves). The prior restrictions on speech allegedly violate the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech.

Obtaining an injunction against this presumption generally requires a person to demonstrate some sort of irreparable harm that money cannot adequately compensate. This could be the case if a defamation defendant was penniless (“judgment proof”) and therefore could not pay a money judgment and would not be financially deterred from telling future lies. But that doesn’t seem to apply to Trump, who claims he’s “really rich.”

Third, some state constitutions prohibit prior restraints. The New York Constitution states that “[e]every citizen can freely speak, write and publish his feelings on all subjects, being responsible for the abuse of this right. In short, New Yorkers can say what they want, but can be sued for damages afterwards, thereby being held liable for abusing their right to speak. It’s relevant because New York law is at stake in Carroll’s libel suit against Trump.

The good news for Carroll is that a growing number of courts are sometimes allowing injunctions prohibiting defendants from repeating statements that a judge or jury had previously found to be defamatory. As the California Supreme Court explained in 2007, “an injunction issued following a trial that determined that the defendant had defamed the plaintiff [and] which merely prohibits the defendant from repeating the defamation” does not violate the First Amendment. This constitutes what the court called “a post-trial injunction” and what one scholar calls “an anti-libel injunction.” A federal court in Florida agreed in 2009 that such post-trial injunctions may be acceptable where monetary damages will not deter defendants from repeating libels.

New York law is less certain, but a trial judge in 2018 allowed a preliminary (temporary) injunction before trial “in the context of narcissistic defamatory statements.” A 2010 New York Appeals Division ruling indicates that it may be possible to prohibit a “sustained campaign” of defamatory statements targeting a person’s business.

The bottom line is that a jury has already determined that Trump’s accusation that Carroll lied was false and defamatory. Federal District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is presiding over Carroll’s two libel suits, may therefore be able to block Trump from making future claims that Carroll lied about the sexual abuse.

Of course, such an order couldn’t stop Trump from tossing out more Carroll-style allegations or violating it if he wanted to risk fines and jail time. For now, however, Carroll is only looking for more money.

Clay Calvert, JD, Ph.D. is professor emeritus at the University of Florida (UF). He held a joint appointment as Professor of Law at the Fredric G. Levin College of Law and Brechner Eminent Scholar in Mass Communication at the College of Journalism and Communications. Specializing in the First Amendment and media law, Calvert is senior author of Mass Media Law (22nd ed. 2023, McGraw Hill).

