The problem with China’s global civilization initiative – The Diplomat

History is marked by the recurring tragedy of public gatherings around leaders with appealing rhetoric, from new constitutions to government-led development and social justice, to prosperity through privatization. Whether right or left, the most consistent outcome is to empower and benefit the elites selling the concept.

China’s New Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), announced by Xi Jinping in his March 15 keynote address at the Chinese Communist Party’s High-Level Dialogue with Global Political Partiesfits perfectly into the global tradition of leaders selling compelling concepts whose practical implications ultimately benefit them.

Chinas GCI sits alongside the previously announced Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI) as triumvirate complementary, if amorphous, concepts in the Community of Common Destiny, which Xi and the Chinese Communist Party present as Beijing’s alternative to Western domination rules-based international order.

The appeal of the GCI is made possible by its ambiguity. Xi’s speech introducing him spoke of the common aspirations (not the rights) of humanity from peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom. At the same time, the GCI advocates for a world in which these concepts can have meaning through united efforts to speak out and act collectively against those who violate them. Within the framework of the GCI, perceptions of these common aspirations are relative and countries must therefore refrain from imposing one’s own values ​​or models on others.

As a rhetorical tool, such language no doubt arouses resentment in many parts of the world that the West has often been authoritarian in promoting its concept of democracy and universal human rights, as well as its business models and belief systems.

Despite such reasonable language, the most insidious effect of the GCI is that it is fundamentally a self-serving effort to disarm the rules-based international order. By promoting the relativism of values ​​and resisting exposing bad behavior and seeking to stop it, the concept appeals to regimes that want to do what they want, from crime and repression at home to ruthless invasion of their neighbors under the false cloak of legitimate security concerns.

The GCI is rooted in a convenient forgetfulness of the origins of international law and institutions of global governance (however imperfect). The post-World War II order is rooted in the recognition that state sovereignty, while an important principle, is not the only principle. A world in which those capable of appropriating control of physical territory can impose their will on their subjects and neighbors without outside interference is not an adequate basis for global security.

Chinese authors approvingly discussing the Xis GCI speech invoked the names of philosophers such as Confucius and Socrates. Perhaps the most appropriate reference is Thomas Hobbeswho observed that in the absence of governance, the strong take what they want from the weak.

Xi proclaimed in his GCI speech that China would avoid the tortuous path taken by some countries to seek hegemony once they become strong. The statement must have seemed ironic to many of China’s neighbors, especially those whose waters have been encroached upon by China’s nine-dash maritime claim in the South China Sea. This claim has been deemed contrary to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, but Beijing is still pursuing it through the militarization of reefs and shoalsreinforced by the activities of the Chinese Coast Guard And Marine Militia.

Xi’s statement that the Chinese firmly oppose hegemony and power politics in all their forms might also seem ironic in Taiwan, which regularly experiences large-scale displays of military force aimed at intimidating them; Canada, which has seen China detain two of its citizens in an attempt to force Ottawa to reject US extradition request for wanted Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou; or Australia, against whom the Chinese government imposed heavy economic sanctions after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

In addition to China’s external behavior, Xi imposes on CGI that countries must respect the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusion among civilizations is apparently not intended to apply within a country’s borders. China does not seem to recognize the duty to respect the civilization of more than 1 million Uighur Muslims who were interned in re-education and forced labor camps in a concerted effort to eliminate their culture. Similarly, PCCs attempt to absolute control of the internet and public discourse on Chinese territory emphasize that the GCI’s advocacy for a dialogue among civilizations is not intended to extend to the diversity found on its own territory.

In addition to giving China and other illiberal actors greater space to pursue their will against their neighbors and those in their territory, the GCI also shifts questions of what communication is valued in international discourse, and on what basis. , to the advantage of China. Xis GCI’s discourse oscillates indiscriminately between references to countries and civilizations, reflecting the Chinese fusion of the two concepts. The focus on civilizations arguably prioritizes China, along with other states with ties to ancient empires, including Beijing’s current illiberal partners. Russia And Iran (Persia), and the countries of the South that China is courting (Egypt And Türkiye) while depriving the voice of the United States as a relatively new and heterogeneous actor in terms of civilization.

Ironically, despite the GCI’s role in China’s ongoing attempts to woo the Global South, the concept shows no awareness on Beijing’s part that, for Latin America, as in Africa and elsewhere , the heritage of civilizations in the contemporary context is problematic. The word is tied to colonial legacies and the continued marginalization of indigenous peoples, both in the name of civilization.

Xi speaks freely of modernization, arguing that countries must push for creative transformation and innovative development of their beautiful traditional cultures. The GCI does not reflect that in much of the world there is no consensus on historical legacy, how the traditional should be incorporated into the shift to the modern, or even what modernization means and whether it is desirable. As China’s Uyghurs have learned, in a totalitarian system, the ruling party determines how a traditional culture is modernized, what elements are criminalized, and what elements are safely celebrated in museums and folk festivals.

Finally, while the GCI respects diversity in favor of non-interference in the internal affairs of authoritarian states, Xi calls for broadened the dialogues between peoples and between parties in fact supports networking initiatives that are critical to China’s subversive influence in the internal affairs of countries around the world. Indeed, Xi calls for a new type of international relations through foster stronger partnerships with global political parties.

Ultimately, the effects of the GCI as a strategic discourse tool will depend on the buy-in of elites who believe it serves their own interests and who do not focus on the contradictions within the logic of the GCI, or with China’s own behavior.

Western efforts to promote values ​​and norms that are concrete enough to be meaningful, enshrined in enforceable laws and international institutions, are far from perfect. Chinas GCI reminds us of the lesson the world has repeatedly learned through tragedy: the alternative that seems too good to be true usually is.