Politics
Key questions for Boris Johnson from the Covid survey
Here are some of the key questions for the former prime minister:
Have the UK Government/Cabinet Office structures and processes for dealing with emergencies at Prime Minister, Cabinet, Cabinet Office, Ministries and Departments functioned effectively and correctly enabled key decisions to be made about the response to Covid-19?
To what extent were key decisions made outside of formal government processes, for example in informal meetings without minutes?
Has the advice you have received from the Chief Government Scientific Adviser (GCSA) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) been transparent and clear throughout the pandemic? Have the GCSA and CMO roles been effective in leveraging and distilling Sage’s guidance to you and other key decision makers? Did you feel able to properly challenge their advice?
Did you have any concerns about the adequacy or sufficiency of scientific and other expert advice (including, where applicable, underlying data) on which decisions were based? If so, what were those concerns?
Between January and July 2020, did you receive advice from the then Cabinet Secretary that the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, MP Matt Hancock should be removed from office? If yes, why?
What steps did you take in January 2020 to determine the UK’s emergency preparedness for a pandemic?
Notwithstanding that DHSC was the responsible government department, why did you not attend any Cobra meetings regarding Covid-19 before March 2, 2020, given the severity of the emergency?
Why did you attend a personal/social meeting on the evening of March 19, after asking the UK on March 16 to stop all non-essential contact with others?
When did you realize that Covid-19 could be transmitted from person to person asymptomatically?
Please explain the concept of herd immunity and the extent to which seeking herd immunity is part of the government’s strategy to prevent a second wave after social restrictions are lifted. To what extent does the Government consider that it would be possible to protect vulnerable people from serious infection under such a strategy?
Please confirm if in March 2020 (or around this time) you offered to senior officials and advisers to inject you with Covid-19 on television to demonstrate to the public that it was not a threat? Please provide details of when such a conversation took place and the circumstances under which it took place?
Did the then Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill advise you on 12th March 2020 (or around this time) to inform the public to hold varicella parties in order to spread infections from Covid-19? What was your response to such advice?
How did you understand if people discharged from hospital to care homes would first be tested for Covid-19? Has the Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs assured you, at all times, that these tests will be in place for these people before they are discharged?
Please explain when and why a nationwide lockdown was adopted in March 2020 as the UK government’s strategy to respond to the pandemic.
What discussions did you have with the then Chancellor regarding the Eat Out to Help Out scheme prior to its implementation in August 2020? Did you support the introduction of the Eat Out to Help Out program at the time? Did you consider at the time the potential impact of the diet on the number of Covid-19 infections?
Did you say on or around September 22, 2020 that you felt Sage manipulated you into imposing the first lockdown?
In or around fall 2020, did you say you’d rather let the bodies pile up than order another lockdown, or words to that effect? If yes, please describe the circumstances under which you made these comments.
To what extent has there been a four-nation approach to the Covid-19 response? Please comment on the effectiveness of intergovernmental work and decision-making between the UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive during the pandemic.
Please explain what impact, if any, you see as alleged breaches of social restriction and lockdown rules by ministers, officials and advisers, and the associated public debate at the time, on public trust and the maintaining public compliance with these rules?
|
