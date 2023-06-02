Turkey: Weak liquidity is the biggest short-term challenge for newly re-elected President Erdogan





Event In a polarized country, President Erdogan won the second round of presidential elections with 52.1% of the vote, extending his rule by 20 years for a new five-year term. His opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu conceded defeat, paving the way for a smooth investiture of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Erdogan, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and his allies won the majority of seats in parliament (323 out of 600 seats). Impact The presidential and legislative elections have given President Erdogan a strong mandate to pursue his policies in a country where the constitution amended in 2017 grants high executive power to the presidency. In the coming days, Mr. Erdogan is expected to name his cabinet and define the direction of his economic policy. In the meantime, the Turkish lira has depreciated sharply (see chart below, where the ascending line represents the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the US dollar). The Turkish authorities are expected to continue their unorthodox monetary policy. In other words, the (non-independent) central bank should keep its benchmark interest rate low, while implementing other policy measures to stem pressures on the exchange rate and inflation. While Turkey’s economy has been very resilient in the past, the country’s very low liquidity is the biggest short-term threat. Indeed, gross foreign exchange reserves are under strong pressure (see graph below) as the monetary authorities intervened in the exchange rate market to stabilize the lira ahead of the elections. In order to stem the pressure on liquidity, the central bank borrowed externally, increasing the monetary authorities’ short-term external debt from USD 26 billion in December 2021 to USD 39.3 billion in March 2023. , short-term external debt of the entire economy is high. Last but not least, in a context of low foreign direct investment inflows, the country is highly dependent on other types of external financing to finance its large current account deficit. In this context, attracting sufficient external financing will be essential to avoid a balance of payments crisis. Despite the strengths of the Turkish economy, such as moderate public and external indebtedness and a well-diversified and dynamic economy, attracting external financing has become more difficult and costly in an environment of tighter global financial conditions. Restoring the credibility of macroeconomic policy would help attract Western financing and investment. Otherwise, Turkey could try to rely on financial support from other countries (for example, exchanging lines with China, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates). In the coming days, President Erdogan will appoint his new cabinet. While its members may have strong orthodox political credentials, it remains to be seen whether President Erdogan will allow more orthodox macroeconomic policies to be implemented. Indeed, in November 2020, Naci Agbal, an Orthodox, was appointed governor of the central bank and removed from office in March 2021 after raising the interest rate to stem inflationary pressure. Since then, the main benchmark interest rate has been lowered, inflation has soared and the exchange rate has depreciated sharply. It is only recently that pressures on inflation and exchange rates have eased through massive interventions. This episode highlights that to restore the credibility of macroeconomic policy, it will be essential to implement credible and orthodox policies for a sustainable period. Looking ahead, the outlook for Credendos country risk classification remains highly uncertain. Without the implementation of credible macroeconomic policies, which would, among other things, restore liquidity, the ST and MLT political risk ratings (both in category 5/7) risk being downgraded to category 6/7. The main concern relates to the low liquidity, structural weakness of the Turkish economy. The country’s solvency and public finances remain good despite a recent deterioration in public finances, which was notably driven by large budgetary expenditures before the elections (eg higher salaries, free gasoline for a month) and important election promises. Business environment risk should remain in the lowest G/G category. Indeed, the exchange rate should remain under strong pressure, while inflation, despite its recent decline, remains very high and should increase further in a context of new pressures on the exchange rate. Despite the devastating earthquakes in February, economic growth remained strong in the first quarter of the year, boosted by large government spending, an ultra-loose monetary policy and reconstruction efforts. If macroeconomic policies become less supportive, economic growth is expected to slow in the coming months. Analyst: Pascaline della Faille – [email protected]

