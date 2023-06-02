China Takes Leadership in Central Asia: Part 1: People’s Dispatch

The first China-Central Asia Summit was held in the Chinese city of Xian, hosted by President Xi Jinping, on May 18-19, 2023.

One of the pleasures of post-Cold War strategic discourse is that geopolitics is making a comeback. Previously, the former Soviet Union and communist China were in denial mode because geopolitics did not fit their Marxist-Leninist goal, although, arguably, Marx already adapted long ago.

The China-Central Asia summit, held in Xian on May 18-19, was just as much a geopolitical event as the G7 summit in Hiroshima that it superimposed. The symbolism was profound. China and Russia were the elephants in the two summit room, but the Xian summit stood out as an inclusive affair, while the G7 event was, sadly, an exclusive gathering of wealthy countries from the Western world dripping animosities of the Cold War era, and he made no secret of his intentions even in his choice of special guests an ASEAN country; two BRICS countries; a small African state; a Pacific island, etc. born out of the old colonial mentality of divide and conquer.

The biggest difference was that the Xian summit was substantive and focused on a quantifiable positive agenda, while the Hiroshima summit was largely prescriptive and partly declarative and only marginally tangible. Indeed, the China-Central Asia summit took place on native soil while the G7 has no home and no name in Asia, except that one of the seven member countries is of Asian origin and that the summit itself was a thinly veiled attempt to fit the extraterrestrial Western agenda into the Asian framework. In fact, the criteria for selecting special guests was itself based on the credentials of a few chosen to potentially act as a fifth column for Western interests in an Asian century.

The China-Central Asia Summit was prompted by the growing awareness that countries in the Eurasian region must play a proactive role in the common task of pushing back against the United States, the engine of the G7, which they perceive as an attempt to destabilization of the common neighborhood of Russia and China in Central Asia. Put simply, the Xian summit tacitly signaled that Russia and China are circling wagons together for a common purpose to borrow an idiom that was used by Americans in the 19th century to describe a defensive maneuver.

From a historical point of view, this is the first time that Russia and China have explicitly joined forces to stabilize the Central Asian region, a momentous event in itself with Beijing assuming a leadership role, given Russia’s concerns in Ukraine.

This paradigm shift belies Western propaganda that Russian and Chinese interests collide in the Central Asian region. There is a strategic convergence between Moscow and Beijing that stability in the Central Asian region, which is vital to both capitals in their own interests, is best achieved by ensuring security, stimulating economic development or supporting international politics.

Timofei Bordachev, a well-known member of a Kremlin-funded Valdai Club Russian think tank in Moscow,written inworld times approaching the Xian summit: China and Russia are also interested in the stability of Central Asia simply because they are direct neighbors of most of the states located in this part of Eurasia. It’s as simple as the fact that you wouldn’t set your neighbor’s house on fire to hurt another neighbor. But if a certain power is located thousands of kilometers from the common neighborhood of Russia and China in Central Asia, it may be betting on the destabilization of this region.

The joint task of China and Russia is to prevent this and to make their Central Asian friends and neighbors stable and relatively prosperous in today’s turbulent times. Whoever says that the interests of China and Russia in Central Asia may conflict is not a friend of China, Russia or the countries of the region themselves.

Likewise, there is a consensus among the five Central Asian states to work together in a 5+1 format, which means that all crucial decisions and initiatives will be coordinated with all Central Asian states at the same time. For their part, the Central Asian partners recognize that the overall economic development of their region could improve if they strengthen their cooperation with China.

Russia has played a key role here in encouraging Central Asian states to move in this direction and play a proactive role. This in itself is a marked departure as the five Stans have not always been able to work together, choosing instead to engage individually with the biggest players in the world.

Participants at the Xian summit, which Chinese President Xi Jinping, who hosted the event, called a new era in his country’s relations with the region, agreed to create a communication mechanism between heads of post states. -Central Asian Soviets and China.

The meetings will be held alternately every two years in the Central Asia China format. The next meeting of the six leaders is scheduled for 2025 in Kazakhstan.

THEXi’an Declarationpublished after the summit includes 15 points, divided into several blocks of questions: security, logistics, trade and economic cooperation, humanitarian cooperation and ecology.

What emerges is that Beijing’s interest lies above all in security considerations in the context of the activities of extremist groups such as the Islamic State (whichkeep getting secret supportUnited States) operating from Afghanistan.

China’s thesis is that security is best enhanced through economic development and, for this reason, the region is important from the point of view of economic cooperation and regional development, even if, on the whole, the economic resources of Central Asia are far from sufficient to meet China’s needs. .

Needless to say, terrorist threats emanating from the region, posing a threat to Xinjiang, are China’s main concern, and Beijing is willing to openly invest its resources in the region’s security and participate in the training of counter-terrorism forces. of the Central Asian states.

Geographically, three of the five Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, share borders with China. As for Russia, it has long considered the region as its traditional sphere of influence and a strategic buffer zone, and has thus prioritized the security of its southern border. Therefore, a safe and secure Central Asia aligns with the respective national interests of China and Russia.

In the context of the Ukrainian crisis, Central Asia has emerged as a frontline for the US strategy to contain and weaken Russia. However, although Central Asian countries have taken a neutral stance on the situation in Ukraine, Russia’s influence in the region remains strong and is unlikely to be largely disrupted.

Three key factors are at work here. First, Russia is seen as the provider of security, and Russia’s defense capabilities continue to play a crucial role in maintaining stability in the region.

Second, Central Asian states are heavily dependent on Russia for labor migration, market access, transportation, and energy resources, and no other outside power is footing the bill.

Third, do not underestimate that the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union continues tobuild systematicallyEconomic regional integration.

The Xian Declaration talks about resisting religious extremism and attempts by outside forces to impose their own rules on the region. President Xi said at the summit that Beijing stands ready to help build the capacity of law enforcement and military forces of regional states, and pledged to support their independent efforts to ensure regional security and fight against terrorism, as well as working with them to strengthen cyber security. In addition, he said Beijing is working to establish a regional counterterrorism center in China to train the security forces of Central Asian republics.

(A second part will follow.)

MK Bhadrakumaris a former diplomat. He served as Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Turkey. Opinions are personal.