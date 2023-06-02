Imran Khan isolated after closest aides quit PTI





Islamabad: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the toughest battle of his life as he struggles to combat severe political isolation after his closest aides were announced their departure from the party following the May 9 violence that followed his arrest in Islamabad.

Former Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser join the impressive list of leaders announcing their departure from the PTI.

“Nothing good happened on May 9. I have already condemned the incident, may Allah prevent such an incident from happening again. The political environment in the country is bad. I have decided to leave the party post. I will decide how to proceed after consulting with friends,” said Khattak, who was also the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the party’s chairman in the province.

Just recently, Khattak and Qaiser were named to the PTI negotiating team after Khan called on ‘powerful quarters’ to sit down for talks and find a solution to what he described as chaos. politics in the country to target him and his party. .

Since the chaos of May 9, more than 100 PTI leaders have announced their departure from the party.

However, the consistency of statements and reasoning given by all PTI leaders for their departure raised many questions about the real reason for their disassociation with Khan.

“From the first person announcing the party’s departure, to the 102nd, everyone seems to read the same lines, in the same order and with expressions that tell the truth about the pressures, assaults, torture and mental stress they were forced to undergo a pass before being forced to announce their departure,” said Raoof Hassan, the information secretary of the PTI.

Khan said his party’s leaders and workers were being kidnapped, put behind bars and threatened by the country’s authorities and intelligence agencies with dire consequences.

“It seems that anyone who agrees to hold a press conference and announce their departure from the party, is released from prison. Even Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge told one of our party leaders that they will not leave you until you hold the press conference,” he said. declared.

“I want to call on the powerful quarters not to destroy the whole country, only to finish me and my party. At the moment, there is no democracy or rule of law in the country.

On the other hand, the government argues that those leaving the party have seen the real program behind Khan’s policies.

“They all saw the true face of Imran Khan, who threw everyone else under the bus and called on them to come out and fight for him, as he hides himself behind the walls of his residence and tries to dodge the responsibility onto himself a coward,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The PTI and Khan found themselves in deep hot waters after its leaders, workers and supporters reacted aggressively and violently to the arrest of the party leader on May 9 in Islamabad.

There were unprecedented scenes of mob attacks, vandalism, looting and destruction of military installations and state-owned buildings.

The protesters also attacked the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the corps commander’s house in Lahore and other important facilities across the country.

Since then, the government and the military establishment have joined forces to launch a serious and aggressive crackdown on PTI leaders and workers, arresting more than 1,000 supporters on allegations of participation in the May 9 riots and initiating trials. before terrorism tribunals under competent jurisdictions. anti-terrorism laws, the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923.

