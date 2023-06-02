Politics
India: Modi needs a new social boost before the May 2024 elections
The more things change, the more they stay the same. 2023 has that feeling of déjà vu. It’s kind of like 2018.
Five years ago, the BJP had become Karnataka’s largest party, failing to achieve a majority despite ruling opposition against a Congress government.
To add to this, Congress outmaneuvered the BJP by bringing to power a coalition government led by the JD(S). Until then, it was the BJP that had outmaneuvered Congress.
At that time, there was this lingering question in the air: What did Aam Aadmi get? What did the common man get?
In December 2018, the BJP also lost three Hindi heartland states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the latter two of which were its strongholds. The main reason was the dissatisfaction of the farmers.
There is a similar whiff in the air after the BJP’s stunning defeat in Karnataka last month. With Himachal, these defeats cannot simply be explained by local factors and campaign mistakes. You have to ask yourself the difficult question: is the Modi brand overrated?
Measure enthusiasm, not just approval
The polls of course show him far ahead of Rahul Gandhi and all the others. When asked if you are happy with the Modi government, the resulting approval ratings seem comfortably stable.
But if you look at Google Trends, which measures public interest in a search topic, the picture is different. Notice that this shows public interest in a topic, which includes both positive and negative public interest.
This chart shows that interest in Narendra Modi has fallen sharply since the peak in 2019, and is actually the lowest since 2014. Additionally, on this trend chart, the distance between Modi and Rahul is the narrowest since 2014 .
This does not mean that Modi loses the next general election. This means that the public, including perhaps some of his own supporters, expect something new from him.
Our brand is new
Novelty is a curse in politics. The public constantly wants something new from its politicians and governments. In the same way that audiences want new models of the same phone, new designs from the same clothing brands, new movies and shows in the same series, audiences also want new stories, new schematics, new images, new offers from their leaders.
There is no shortage of novelties from the Modi stable. There is the new parliament, new polarizing films, new attacks on the opposition. What’s missing is a new wellness spurt.
Aspirations not performed
Data from Karnataka shows that the biggest drop in the BJP’s vote share occurred in the poorest parts of a relatively prosperous state. Aspirational India, which became the backbone of Modis’ spectacular rise in 2014, is suffering. There is more than enough economic data to show this, although official government data has become scarce.
Part of the Congress party campaign consisted of 5 guarantees which were all free, including for unemployed youth. In a country that has failed to create jobs in mass manufacturing, freebies are inevitable. One man’s culture of free is another man’s welfare state.
The biggest complaint across India today is the price of an LPG cylinder refill. It costs Rs1150, and some would say the increase has been in line with wider inflation. Except it was the Modi government that pushed free LPG cylinders to the poor, but now many can’t afford the refills. Their real incomes have not kept pace.
Modi-2 versus Modi-1
In 2018-2019, the Modi government had concrete things to offer Aspirational India. There were free bottles, a big push for free housing, free toilets and finally, cash transfers to small farmers just before the 2019 elections. Without that, the skirmish with Pakistan over Pulwama and Ballot alone would not have been enough to give the BJP an impressive 303 seats.
In the second term of the Narendra Modi government, there is not a single tangible thing that is new. Dubbing old stuff doesn’t impress voters. What’s new?
Covid is a distant memory, so good or bad handling of Covid will not impact the minds of voters in an election. But the economic setback that Covid has been for many has not been accompanied by the kind of compensatory welfare measures we have seen in the West.
Some would say this was politically if not financially wise, as it helped contain inflation. The free money thrown to the public during Covid by Western economies has led to runaway inflation there.
The taste of Rev.
Still, inflation in India has touched 5-6% and is only falling now. Meanwhile, unemployment rose only in low-paying manufacturing jobs. Unemployment, poverty, inequality, inflation all made life harder for Aspirational India.
It is not enough to be one of the most dynamic economies in the world. If an election is to be won, the fruits of economic growth must trickle down.
So it’s obvious that Narendra Modi needs another feel-good boost, and it only seems like a matter of time before it happens.
Despite repeated comments by Prime Ministers against the gifts (revdis or free candy) since last year is exactly what Brand Modi needs to make his constituents happy again. The taste of Rev. will be in the eat.
