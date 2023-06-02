Appeal to reject Walhi sea sand exports to President Joko Widodo

BandungBergerak.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued regulations that will perpetuate ecological crisis, especially in coastal areas, seas and small islands. This rule is contained in Government Regulation (PP) No. 26 of 2023 regarding the management of sedimentation products in the sea, as well as the permanent moratorium on sea sand mining and beach reclamation in Indonesia.

This statement was conveyed in the appeal of 28 regional executives Living environment establishment (Walhi) throughout Indonesia to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Walhi urged the government to revoke PP No. 26 of 2023.

“This PP depicts the true face of the Indonesian government which likes to seek short-term economic gains but sacrifices coastal sustainabilitythe sea and small islands for the long term,” reads the appeal from 28 regional executives of Walhi across Indonesia, quoted on the Walhi Indonesia website, Friday (06/02/2023).

According to Walhi, PP No. 26 of 2023 also takes off the mask of the Indonesian government which always expresses its commitment in various international forums to maintain the health and safety of Indonesian seas. Thus, Jokowi’s engagement in international forums is just a nice story on the catwalk.

In Walhi’s notesissuance of PP No. 26 of 2023 is a step backwards in the context of the protection and management of coastal and marine resources of Indonesia, including the protection of the fishing grounds of fishermen who are the main producers of seafood in Indonesia.

Today, coastal communities in Indonesia face the threat of the adverse effects of the climate crisis in the form of sinking coastal villages, including the sinking of small islands in Indonesia due to rising sea levels. the sea. The global trend for sea level rise is 0.8 to 1 meter.

On various occasions, Walhi informed the public that in the future, up to 115 small islands in Indonesian deep waters and 83 outermost small islands (before) will sink due to sea level rise. means that with the PP, the threat of sinking coastal villages and small islands in Indonesia will accelerate.

Experiments in various locations assisted by Walhi show the negative effects of sea sand mining. In the Thousand Islands, 6 small islands sank after being mined for reclamation purposes in Jakarta Bay.

On Kodingareng Island in South Sulawesi, sea sand mining is making the sea water cloudy. Many fishermen sell their boats to earn a living. Not only that, the waves are getting higher and higher. Before the sea sand mining activity, the wave height only reached about one meter, but now it has reached three meters.

In addition to the high waves, anglers also struggle to cope with waves that come without a break, making it difficult for them to find fish in these waters. Changes in the flow of waves around the waters that were mined caused accidents among other fishermen and also sunk fishing boats that were at sea. In fact, some fishermen left their hometowns with their wives and families. children to earn a living.

On Rupat Riau Island, according to Walhi’s records, sea sand mining accelerated the abrasion of its coastal areas and made it more difficult for fishermen to fish. In eastern Lombok, fishermen affected by sea sand extraction for the rehabilitation of Benoa Bay, Bali, have to set sail in the waters of Sumba.

“On this basis, the release of PP 26 of 2023 will worsen the lives of coastal communities, especially fishermen and fisherwomen, and further impoverish them,” Walhi’s appeal said.

PP No. 26 of 2023 is very biased in commercial interests

Walhi believes that PP 26 of 2023 is highly biased in favor of commercial interests. In article 9, paragraph 2, it is stated that the use of the results of sedimentation in the sea in the form of sea sand is used for:

A. domestic recovery; b. government infrastructure development; vs. the construction of infrastructures by economic actors; and/or d. exports as long as domestic needs are met and in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations.

Then, article 10 states that “commercial actors who will clean up the results of the sedimentation in the sea and use the results of the sedimentation in the sea must have a permit for the use of sea sand”.

In addition, in many articles, including article 20, it is stated that the PP on the exploitation of sea sand aims to obtain non-tax revenue from the State (PNBP) in the sector of the sea and the fishing.

These articles explain that this PP has been issued to serve the interests of developing recovery projects throughout Indonesia, which aim to develop new business areas. Until 2040, Walhi noted that the government is planning a reclamation project covering an area of ​​3.5 to 4 million hectares.

Based on calculations by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries in 2021, 1,870,831,201 cubic meters are needed for reclamation projects in nine areas, including reclamation in Tuban, eastern Java, and reclamation at Batubara Regency, North Sumatra.

Open the red carpet for other countries

Regarding the export of sea sand to other countries, according to Walhi, the country that will benefit the most is Singapore as they will expand their area. Since its independence in 1965, Singapore has expanded its land area by more than 20% in 2017.

Based on Reuters records, United Nations (UN) agency data for 2019 indicates that Singapore imported 517 million tonnes of sand from neighboring countries Indonesia and Malaysia. This volume is the accumulation of sea sand imports over two decades.

“In the context of sea sand exports to Singapore, Indonesia is the main supplier of sea sand for land expansion with an average shipment of more than 53 million tons per year, between 1997 and 2002,” Walhi noted. Indonesia.

Currently, Singapore is planning and designing the third phase of the Tuas Port mega project, with the rehabilitation works expected to be completed in the mid-2030s.

Not only Singapore, but China will also benefit greatly from the export of sand from Indonesia. Indeed, this country continues to build artificial islands in the South China Sea for military purposes.

Appeal to the President of the Republic of Indonesia

Walhi Indonesia and 28 regional Walhi in Indonesia expressed their pressure on President Joko Widodo as follows:

Immediately revoke PP No. 26 of 2023 regarding the management of sediment products at sea as it will accelerate, extend and perpetuate damage to the coast, sea and small islands. The PP will worsen the lives of coastal communities who live in nearly 13,000 coastal villages in Indonesia.

Put in place a permanent moratorium on all beach restoration projects in Indonesia as well as all marine sand mining projects that are part of beach restoration projects that damage Indonesia’s marine ecosystems.

Assess and stop the burden of major industries on the coast, sea and small islands that are adding to the damage, including tin and nickel mining which the government is currently continuing to develop.

Immediately develop a rescue plan for coastal villages and small islands that are in the middle and about to sink.

Immediately establish a climate emergency and immediately draft climate justice legislation to protect coastal communities from the threat of the adverse effects of the climate crisis.

