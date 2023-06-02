Trump and DeSantis trade barbs as 2024 campaign acrimony grows





June 1 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traded barbs on Thursday over who could most quickly fix the economy and reform government agencies as the battle between the two top Republican contenders escalated. increasingly acrimonious.

Trump, who currently holds a wide lead over DeSantis in a distant second in the polls for the 2024 Republican nomination, has also taken critical hits on other candidates lower in the standings, suggesting they quit the party’s primary. .

Trump’s comments were made to Fox News host Sean Hannity at a town hall in Clive, Iowa. Hannity is one of Trump’s strongest media allies, and he set it up to blast opponents, including DeSantis, who he said would slide further in the polls.

“You know, I’m really chasing whoever is second and I think whoever is second has gone down so much and so quickly that I don’t think he’s going to be second any longer. I think he’s going to be third or fourth said Trump.

Earlier Thursday, DeSantis and Trump traded insults over their plans to fix the economy and reform government bureaucracy, with the Florida governor criticizing Trump for not getting the job done during his time in the White House.

“Why didn’t he do it in his first four years?” DeSantis joked to reporters at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

DeSantis argued that it was better for voters to elect someone who could serve two terms — or eight years in office — because that’s how long it would take to successfully complete a task that wasn’t. not fully defined by either candidate.

“If he needs eight years, don’t vote for him. I’ll blow this country up in six months,” retorted Trump, who can only serve one more term.

During the Fox News town hall, Trump was asked how he felt about the growing Republican field, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, both of whom are expected to enter the race next week.

“I don’t know why people do it. They’re at 1%. Some are at zero,” he said, referring to candidates with low poll numbers.

Remarking on former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Trump said “nobody knows who he is.”

reporting by Nathan Layne, Timothy Reid and Eric Beech; Edition by Lincoln Feast.

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-desantis-trade-barbs-2024-campaign-acrimony-grows-2023-06-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos