The Tiananmen massacre and China’s pragmatic soft power – POLITICO

Jianli Yang, survivor of the Tiananmen Massacre and former Chinese political prisoner, is the founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and the author of It’s Time for a Values-Based Economic NATO.

The 1989 pro-democracy Tiananmen Movement opposed government corruption and for freedom, attracting countless democracy-seeking supporters before ending in the bloody Tiananmen Massacre.

The massacre caused a global outcry, drawing the world’s attention to the human rights atrocities in China. And since then, the country could not escape the condemnation and the sanctions of the international community for the violations of the human rights.

Over the past 34 years, however, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has not only survived the Tiananmen crisis, but also established “pragmatic soft power”, which poses a significant challenge to democracy. liberal as the only path to modernity.

So how did this happen? And how should the democratic world react?

The Tiananmen Massacre struck terror into the hearts of ordinary Chinese citizens, while creating a sense of crisis within the communist regime as its leaders now faced a changed domestic and international environment and unprecedented skepticism about to the legitimacy of his reign. The subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union and the Eastern bloc deepened the cloud hanging over the heads of Chinese officials, who wondered if the CCP might be next.

So, when the West was reluctant to tie trade with China to its human rights record, Deng Xiaoping, the country’s former supreme leader, embarked on his famous south tour in 1992, promoting China’s economic reform and opening up. Communist officials then quickly recognized three realities: the CCP’s grip on power had nothing to do with communist ideology; continued economic growth was the CCP’s only hope of staying afloat; and to maintain its totalitarian rule, the CCP should pamper domestic elites in exchange for their loyalty, while enticing foreign elites with market opportunities in return for their indifference to China’s human rights record.

Chinese officials then devoted most of their time and energy to increasing GDP, corrupting and seeking lavish benefits. As a result, the CCP elites, who once described themselves as the “vanguard of the proletariat,” have either become get-rich-quick capitalists themselves, or have become brokers, bosses, and supporters of domestic capitalists. and foreigners.

As a United States government report noted, political power in China was “dancing a full-throttle tango with a capital operation”. And several factors, including low wages, weak human rights standards and lax environmental regulations, have combined to create a “golden opportunity for domestic and international speculative capitalists”.

Essentially, China’s international isolation following the Tiananmen Massacre was short-lived. And as trade with China has been decoupled from the country’s human rights record, the debate over how to deal with China in the post-Tiananmen era has landed on the theory of ‘trade for change’.

The idea was that trade with China would inevitably lead to a burgeoning middle class, which would come to demand greater freedom and political rights, leading to the democratization of the country. But that didn’t happen. Instead, the policy of “trade for change” has created a prisoner’s dilemma, where each country dependent on the Chinese market has acted to satisfy its own short-sighted self-interest without considering longer-term consequences, let alone good. – to be Chinese. .

Over the past three decades, China has thus achieved rapid economic development under the one-party CCP rule. And by the time Xi Jinping took power in 2012, the country was already the world’s second largest economy, rapidly closing the gap with the United States in the technology and defense sectors, in other words, the “The Miracle of China.”

And far more ambitious than his predecessors, Xi placed great faith in the “Chinese miracle”, using it as a form of soft power, which allowed him to abandon Deng’s principle of waiting for time, openly weigh in and challenge global liberals. values ​​with the aim of achieving a bipolar world order.

Prior to his reign, in order to create and expand soft power, China’s post-Tiananmen leaders attempted to evoke an alternative theory of human rights, promoting Confucianism for propaganda purposes and depicting the CCP as “carrying the torch” of traditional Chinese culture both at home and abroad. And along the same lines, Xi has also sought to promote China with slogans like the “Chinese Dream” and the “community of common destiny for humanity”, and he advocated “telling China’s story well,” a euphemism for presenting the country’s history in a way that meets the CCP’s totalitarian needs.

But while these efforts have had little, if any, success in winning the hearts of people around the world, there is no doubt that under Xi, China has greatly expanded its global influence, making inroads in every corner of the world. . And the answer to that lies in the post-Tiananmen Chinese miracle itself.

The Tiananmen Massacre diverted China from a path in which sustained economic development could have led to liberal political reforms, such as those envisioned by former Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and other open-minded leaders. before the massacre. Instead, development in post-Tiananmen China has been conducted as a matter of deliberate state policy, unlike countries like the United States and the United Kingdom that developed unknowingly. And it allowed the existing leadership structure to absorb the most talented and ambitious members of the elite into its own ranks.

This meant that rapid economic growth occurred as the CCP maintained fear among the masses and encouraged its leaders, especially the elite class, to ignore politics and simply make as much money as possible. It was an approach that guaranteed the worst form of capitalist excess, along with limited human rights and morality, and was delivered with the most competitive punch possible.

Thus, the middle class prediction failed in China because the middle class owed its success to privileged relations with the state.

Building on the momentum of its post-Tiananmen national success of such naked pragmatism, the CCP has since continued to use its soft power to support China’s continued rise and expansion and to compete with the United States. It is a form of soft power that focuses on pragmatism with no regard for values ​​or morals, a formula that ignores human rights, despises democratic values ​​and worships money.

And China’s pragmatic soft power is particularly attractive to less developed countries. During negotiation belt and road deals with undemocratic countries, the CCP doesn’t care about human rights abuses, government corruption, or the target country’s lax environmental regulations, something morally upright democracies simply can’t compete with. As former US official Larry Summers noted paraphrasing the leader of a developing country: “From the United States, we have a conference; from China, we get an airport.

More recently, China won a major diplomatic victory through pragmatic soft power, successfully negotiating Saudi-Iranian tent. And building on that momentum, he now wants to negotiate an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war on his own terms.

Fortunately, however, so far this approach has reaped only limited benefits for China in the world’s developed democracies, despite Beijing’s frequent attempts at economic coercion. But, unfortunately, the over-reliance of virtually all democracies on China still leaves the liberal world extremely vulnerable.

So, to compete and defeat the pragmatic soft power of China, we need a values-based economic “NATO” for the world’s democracies an alliance that would engage in the collective defense of its members to counter China’s economic coercion, place human rights and democratic values ​​at the heart of its promotion of soft power in developing countries development and support their economic development.

Any gains made by the CCP on the world stage will only increase the scale and scope of its authoritarianism, both at home and abroad. But if last year’s White Paper movement, China’s first national protest since Tiananmen, has proven anything, it’s that despite the CCP’s soft power and hard power, the Chinese people continue to desire freedom and democracy. Therefore, change is possible in China.

And international democratic forces can support this change by fighting the CCP’s pragmatic soft power on the international stage.