Donald Trump apparently doesn’t like the term ‘woke’ now

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Westside Conservative Breakfast Thursday in Urbandale, Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump told a Republican audience in Iowa Thursday that while he opposes progressive ideas about transgender rights, he doesn’t like to use the term woke to describe them because too few people know what that means.

Speaking to the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, Trump described his revulsion at letting children with gender dysphoria identify as another sex, saying the country had fallen ill.

And I don’t like the term awake, because I hear awake, awake awake, the 2024 GOP presidential candidate said. You know, that’s just a term that half the people can’t even define. They don’t know what it is.

Trump is not the first person to point out the vague definition of the terms awake or revival. Some centrists use it to describe a particular type of social justice ideology that they believe paints dissenting views too quickly as racist, sexist, or transphobic.

But conservatives often describe any liberal idea or policy they dislike as woke, leading progressives to dismiss it as a whistleblower term for racial justice or other ideals.

It’s unclear if Trump plans to drop the word woke for good or if he was just indulging in an impulsive riff. As recently as Sunday, he described Disney as a woke, disgusting shadow of himself on his Truth Social social media platform.

But the comments could also be a subtle jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival for the GOP presidential nomination. The Governor regularly characterizes his right-wing culture war as a crusade against awakening. DeSantis, who has restricted discussions of sex and gender identity in classrooms, proudly describes Florida as the state where the revival will die.

Trump is toeing the conservative line on transgender rights, peppering his stump speeches with jokes about transgender women participating in women’s sports.

But his efforts to rhetorically distinguish himself from DeSantis could be part of a larger strategy to avoid pandering to a niche corner of online law.

Trump criticized DeSantis for not prevailing in his protracted battle with Disney, which DeSantis sought to punish for opposing his bills restricting discussion of sex and gender issues in the classroom. And Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., disappointed some conservative activists when he spoke out against the Bud Light boycott movement after the brand hired transgender woman Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson in a few advertising.

People say, you’re conservative, Trump said Thursday. Yeah, I’m conservative. But the most important is: Im a person with common sense.

