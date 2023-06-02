PTI leader Imran Khan to file PKR 15 billion libel suit against NAB chairman; claims a secret arrest warrant





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he decided to file a PKR 15 billion defamation suit against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) . Khan added that he also served legal notice on the NAB president in a recent tweet.

Imran Khan further claimed that his arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and kept secret for 8 days. He also said that he had not been informed of the transformation of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case into an investigation.

Imran Khan also wrote: The conditions stipulated in Article 24 of the NAB Ordinance have been ignored. The Supreme Court ruled that the manner and execution of my arrest warrant was illegal and unconstitutional. To execute the arrest warrant, Pakistani Rangers were used, which subjected me to brute force.

He alleged that the motive for these actions was to defame him by arresting him at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad and to show the world that he was arrested for corruption. He also mentioned that he raises PKR 10 billion in charity every year and his credibility has never been questioned.

I have decided to file a libel suit of 15 billion rupees against the chairman of NAB. I served him with a legal notice.

My arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept secret for eight days. I have not been informed of the conversion of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case into

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2023

The Al-Qadir Trust Case Explained

As Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan promised to develop a project to provide quality education in Sohawa Tehsilarea district of Punjabs Jhelum. Khan, his third wife Bushra Bibi and close associates including Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan were involved in the project, according to media reports.

Imran Khan established the Al-Qadir University Project Trust in which Bushra Bibi, Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan were board members. The trusts office address was mentioned as Bani Gala House, Islamabad on the documents. Bushra Bibi signed a memorandum in 2019 with Bahria Town, a private real estate company, to receive donations. The trust received land measuring 458 canals, 4 marlas and 58 square feet from the city of Bahria.

Pakistani Home Minister (equivalent to Indian Home Minister) Rana Sanaullah claimed over the 458 earth canals, Imran Khan repaired 240 earth canals donated on behalf of Bushra Bibis’ close friend Farah Gogi. Sanaullah further stated that the value of the land was underestimated and that Khan received his share on behalf of the university. The leading Pakistani politician also claimed that Khan tried to cover up the matter.

Pakistan’s former finance minister, Miftah Ismail, also said in a tweet that Imran Khan had given around 190 million pounds to Malik Riaz, a real estate tycoon. Riaz had to give this amount to the British authorities to settle an investigation into his money. The Pakistani property magnate also donated hundreds of acres of land to a trust, whose members were Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi.

Critics suggest the trust secured millions in the name of donations in 2021 for an under-construction institute named Al-Qadir University, inaugurated by Khan in May 2019. Imran Khan is also the president of Al-Qadir University.

