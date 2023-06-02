Politics
Boris Johnson more than happy to hand over material to Covid inquiry amid legal stalemate
June 1, 2023, 5:27 p.m. | Updated: June 2, 2023, 07:20
Boris Johnson said he was ‘more than happy’ to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages directly to the Covid inquiry as the government prepares a legal challenge to the inquiry’s order to release them.
Mr Johnson’s comments come after the department told the Covid inquiry it was seeking judicial review of its chairwoman Baroness Halletts’ order to publish the former’s WhatsApp messages, journals and notebooks Prime Minister.
He was given a 4 p.m. deadline on Thursday to provide messages between Mr Johnson and his advisers during the pandemic, as well as his notebooks and diaries.
But the Cabinet Office, which is responsible for supporting the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, has so far refused to hand over some of the documents, arguing it has no obligation to share “unambiguously irrelevant” material.
Baroness Hallett demanded that the government return them without any amendments.
Former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland told LBC’s Nick Ferrari over breakfast on Friday that he thought the government’s judicial review was “a bit of a wild ride”.
The top Tory said it was “a waste of time” which was not fair to the victims and loved ones of those who died during the pandemic.
Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player
The Cabinet Office, in a letter to the inquiry, said it was taking legal challenge “with regret” but there were “significant issues of principle at stake”.
In response to the government’s latest decision, Mr Johnson wrote his own letter to Baroness Hallett saying he was ‘more than happy’ to hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Covid inquiry.
He wrote: “This is of course without prejudice to the judicial review which the government has now launched. I agree with the position of the Cabinet Office that, in principle, advice to ministers should not be made public.
“It is clearly essential for the proper functioning of the country and for the impartiality of the civil service.
“I’m just making a practical remark: I see no reason why the investigation cannot ascertain the content of my own Whatsapps (sic) and diaries, and check the relevant Whatsapp (sic) conversations (about 40 of between them) for anything he deems relevant to the Covid investigation.
“If you would like to receive this material immediately, please let me know where and how you would like me to send it to you.”
It followed a source close to the former Prime Minister saying Mr Johnson had ‘absolutely no objection’ to providing information from an old mobile phone, after the Cabinet Office said the material he gave her only covered the period of May 2021, when he acquired a new phone due to a security breach the previous month.
Announcing the legal action today, the Cabinet Office said: “The Cabinet Office today applied for leave to bring judicial review.
“We do so with regret and with the assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the question of jurisdiction in question is decided by the courts, in particular if the investigation has the power to compel the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously unrelated to the work of the inquiry, including personal communications and matters unrelated to the government’s handling of Covid.
“We consider that there are important questions of principle at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government. The request for unambiguously irrelevant documents is beyond the powers of the investigation.
“Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide material unrelated to the work of the inquiry. This represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of government work.
“It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and the protection of their personal information.”
On Thursday afternoon, the inquest confirmed it had received a response from the department regarding the Section 21 notice it had issued regarding the documents.
He said in a statement: ‘At 4pm today the chair of the UK COVID public inquiry received a copy of a complaint form from the Cabinet Office seeking to initiate judicial review proceedings against the decision. of the President of May 22, 2023.”
The inquest added that further information will be given at a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. on June 6.
On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Johnson’s team said all information requested by the inquiry had been provided to the Cabinet Office.
His spokesman said the former prime minister wanted the ministry to hand over the documents “as a matter of urgency”, which put pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide the documents.
“While Mr Johnson understands the Government’s position and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly pleased that the Inquiry has access to these documents in the form required,” his spokesman said.
“Mr. Johnson has cooperated fully with the Inquiry since the beginning of this process and continues to do so. Indeed, he created the Inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to assist the Inquiry in its important work.”
Responding to the judicial review, Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “As the rest of the country focuses on the cost of living crisis, Rishi Sunak has desperately distracted with legal ploys to hamper the Covid investigation in a desperate attempt to withhold evidence.
“After thirteen years of Tory scandal, these latest smoke and mirror tactics only serve to undermine the Covid inquiry. The public deserves answers, not another cover-up.
“Instead of sinking further into a hole pursuing doomed legal battles to cover up the truth, Rishi Sunak must fully comply with the Covid investigation’s demands for evidence. There can be no more apologies.”
Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper called the government’s decision to launch a legal challenge a “kick in the teeth” for bereaved families who have “already waited too long for answers”.
“Rishi Sunak’s promise to rule with integrity and accountability has been left in tatters,” she said.
“The government is further delaying the investigation and clogging up the court’s time, all to prevent Sunak and his fellow conservatives from having to publish their messages.”
|
